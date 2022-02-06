Sooners in the NFL: Pro Bowl

Former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews capped off his monster season with two receiving touchdowns to help the AFC win 41-35.

The NFL’s annual Pro Bowl is officially in the books on Sunday with the AFC downing the NFC for a fifth consecutive season.

With six former Sooners receiving invites to the game, Oklahoma fans were given one final chance to see some of their favorites compete among the game’s elite, albeit in an exhibition format.

Former OU and current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was the highlight of the day as he picked up right where he left off in the regular season, dicing up the NFC defense.

Andrews caught five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead all receivers in the game and be the only player with multiple receiving/rushing scores.

Both of his touchdown receptions came from another budding superstar in Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Mark Andrews Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The two scores helped the AFC build a first half lead that they would hang onto for a 41-35 victory.

This puts the finishing touches on what was an absolutely sensational season for Andrews that saw him haul in a superb 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns.

The former Sooner has quickly become one of the best at his position in the entire league and that was on full display in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

As for the five other former Oklahoma players who received invites to the NFL’s all-star game, here is a quick recap of how they did:

AFC

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews : 5 receptions for 82 yards, longest reception 37 yards, 2 touchdowns

: 5 receptions for 82 yards, longest reception 37 yards, 2 touchdowns Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon : DNP (In Super Bowl)

: DNP (In Super Bowl) Kansas City Chiefs OL Orlando Brown Jr.: Received start at tackle

NFC