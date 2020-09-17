Sooners in the NFL: Week 1

With Week 2 of the NFL season starting tonight — and with the Cleveland Browns taking on the Cincinnati Bengals — there’s no better time to look at how Oklahoma players on NFL rosters did last week.

Cleveland, of course, features 2017 OU Heisman winner Baker Mayfield, while Cincinnati includes a plethora of former Sooners suiting up for tonight’s game: running back Joe Mixon, running back Samaje Perine, linebacker Jordan Evans and, their most recent addition, kicker Austin Seibert, who missed two kicks for the Browns in last week’s opener and was cut before being signed by the Bengals.

The Bengals also added former Sooner defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe to the roster in August.

In a matchup of former No. 1 picks, Mayfield might also be hoping to get a little payback on Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who engineered a College Football Playoff rout of the Sooners last year.

Here’s how former Sooners did in last week’s games:

Arizona Cardinals

(24-20 W, San Francisco)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 82 snaps as a starter on offense. 13 rushes, 91 yards, 1 TD. Completed 26-of-40 passes for 230 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Sacked twice. Led fourth-quarter comeback victory.

Baltimore Ravens

(38-6 W, Cleveland)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 42 of 59 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 catches, 58 yards, 2 TDs.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 37 of 59 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 catches, 101 yards.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 59 snaps as a starter on offense and 6 on special teams.

OL Ben Powers: Played 3 snaps as a substitute on offense and 6 on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(27-17 W, Las Vegas)

OL Cody Ford: Played all 87 snaps on as a starter at right guard and 7 snaps on special teams.

OL Daryl Williams: Played all 87 snaps as a starter at right tackle.

Cincinnati Bengals

(16-13 L, LA Chargers)

RB Joe Mixon: Played 40 of 68 snaps as a starter on offense. 19 rushes for 69 yards. 2 targets, 1 catch for 2 yards.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 19 snaps on special teams. Made 1 tackle.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 24 snaps on special teams. Made 1 tackle.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 10 snaps as a backup on defense.

Cleveland Browns

(38-6 L, Baltimore)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 73 snaps on offense. Completed 21-of-39 passes for 189 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Sacked twice. Ran 2 times for 3 yards.

K Austin Seibert: 0/1 PATs, 0/1 FGs (41 yds), 2 kickoffs, 0 touchbacks.

Dallas Cowboys

(20-17 L, LA Rams)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 59 of 72 snaps as a starter on offense and 2 snaps on special teams. 6 targets, 5 catches, 59 yards. 1 punt return, 20 yards, 1 fair catch.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 6 of 73 snaps as a backup on defense.

TE Blake Bell: Played 8 of 72 snaps on offense and 7 on special teams.

Detroit Lions

(27-23 L, Chicago)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 24 of 78 snaps as a backup on offense. 14 rushes, 93 yards rushing. 3 catches, 21 yards receiving.

Houston Texans

(34-20 L, Kanas City)

Kenny Stills: Played 22 of 59 snaps on offense as a substitute. 2 targets, 0 catches.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(27-20 W, Indianapolis)

WR Dede Westbrook: Inactive.

Kansas City Chiefs

(34-20 W, Houston)

LS James Winchester: Played 9 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 6 placekicks and 3 punts.

Los Angeles Chargers

(16-13 W, Cleveland)

LB Kenneth Murray: Started at linebacker. Played 62 of 68 snaps. Made 8 tackles (4 solo).

Los Angels Rams

(20-17 W, Dallas)

OL Bobby Evans: Played 5 snaps on special teams.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Played 16 of 72 snaps on defense and 18 snaps on special teams. Made 1 tackle (1 solo)

Minnesota Vikings

(43-34 L, Green Bay)

OL Dru Samia: Played 2 snaps on special teams.

New York Giants

(26-16 L, Pittsburgh)

WR Sterling Shepard: Played 53 of 68 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 targets, 6 catches, 47 yards receiving.

Philadelphia Eagles

(27-17 L, Washington)

OL Lane Johnson: Inactive.

QB Jalen Hurts: Inactive.

San Francisco 49ers

(24-20 L, Arizona)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle and played all 62 snaps on offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(34-23 L, New Orleans)

CB Parnell Motley: Inactive.

Washington Football Club

(27-17 W, Philadelphia)

P Tress Way: 7 punts, 47.0 avg., 45.0 net avg., 0 touchbacks, 51-yard long.