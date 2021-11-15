Sooners in the NFL: Week 10

Former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for two touchdowns to help the New England Patriots route the Cleveland Browns.

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 10 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

One of the games of highest intrigue across the league’s slate was a battle of 5-4 teams in the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

With the playoff races starting to heat up in the second half of the season, the collision between two squads firmly in the hunt meant someone was going to get themselves a key win.

That key win would go to New England, who absolutely rolled Cleveland to the tune of a 45-7 beatdown.

Someone at the center of the Patriots convincing win was former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran for 100 yards with two touchdowns to help the cause.

After having only 17 carries in the first seven games of the season, it looks like the former Sooner is starting to carve out a legitimate role for himself in Foxboro.

Over the last three weeks, his number of carries has increased up to the 20 he received on Sunday along with four receptions.

If he continues to perform anything like he did against the Browns, it can be well-assured that head coach Bill Belichick will continue to use him regularly.

In 19 career games with Oklahoma in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Stevenson was highly effective for Lincoln Riley carrying the football 165 times for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Time will tell if Sunday’s game will be his breakout performance into steady NFL playing time for years to come, but it certainly has the makings of it.

Next up for Stevenson and the Patriots will be a trip to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 10:

Arizona Cardinals

(34-10 L vs Carolina)

QB Kyler Murray : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) DL Jordan Phillips: 4 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

Baltimore Ravens

(22-10 L at Miami on Thursday Night)

TE Mark Andrews : 6 receptions on 8 targets for 63 yards, longest reception 15 yards, 1 touchdown

: 6 receptions on 8 targets for 63 yards, longest reception 15 yards, 1 touchdown WR Marquise Brown : 6 receptions on 13 targets for 37 yards, longest reception 11 yards

: 6 receptions on 13 targets for 37 yards, longest reception 11 yards OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(45-17 W at NY Jets)

OT Cody Ford : Saw playing time at guard in reserve role

: Saw playing time at guard in reserve role OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right guard

Chicago Bears

(Bye Week)

RB Damien Williams:

Cincinnati Bengals

(Bye Week)

LB Jordan Evans :

: RB Joe Mixon :

: RB Samaje Perine:

Cleveland Browns

(45-7 L at New England)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards, longest pass 13 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Dallas Cowboys

(43-3 W vs Atlanta)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 6 receptions on 7 targets for 94 yards, longest reception 37 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 rush for 12 yards

: 6 receptions on 7 targets for 94 yards, longest reception 37 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 rush for 12 yards DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(16-16 Tie at Pittsburgh)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)

Kansas City Chiefs

(at Las Vegas)

TE Blake Bell : 1 rush for 3 yards

: 1 rush for 3 yards OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper

Las Vegas Raiders

(vs Kansas City)

WR Jeff Badet: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(27-20 L vs Minnesota)

LB Kenneth Murray: 3 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 4 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Los Angeles Rams

(at San Francisco on Monday Night)

OT Bobby Evans :

: LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo:

Minnesota Vikings

(27-20 W at LA Chargers)

WR Dede Westbrook: 3 punt returns for 69 yards, longest return 45 yards, 1 fair catch

New England Patriots

(45-7 W vs Cleveland)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 20 rushes for 100 yards, longest rush 18 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 14 yards, longest reception 8 yards

New Orleans Saints

(23-21 L at Tennessee)

WR Kenny Stills: Saw playing time but received no targets

New York Giants

(Bye Week)

WR Sterling Shepard:

New York Jets

(45-17 L vs Buffalo)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(30-13 W at Denver)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 16 of 23 passes for 178 yards, longest pass 36 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 14 rushes for 53 yards, longest rush 31 yards

: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 178 yards, longest pass 36 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 14 rushes for 53 yards, longest rush 31 yards OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle,

Pittsburgh Steelers

(16-16 Tie vs Detroit)

DB Tre Norwood: 1 solo tackle, 2 pass deflections

San Francisco 49ers

(vs LA Rams on Monday Night)

RB Trey Sermon :

: S Tony Jefferson :

: OT Trent Williams:

Seattle Seahawks

(L 17-0 at Green Bay)

CB Tre Brown: 1 pass deflection

Tennessee Titans

(23-21 W vs New Orleans)

DE Amani Bledsoe : Saw playing time in reserve role

: Saw playing time in reserve role RB Adrian Peterson: 8 rushes for 21 yards, longest rush 6 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for -1 yard

(29-19 W vs Tampa Bay)

P Tress Way: 2 punts for 89 yards, longest punt 45 yards, served as holder for 5 snaps

