Sooners in the NFL Week 10: Quarterbacks Shine, Mark Andrews Scores

Oklahoma’s former quarterbacks stole the show once again in Week 10 action.

Ross Lovelace

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts following his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
/ Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Oklahoma’s NFL stars were once again headlined by terrific quarterback play again this Sunday. Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts put on two of the best performances of the season, and to read more about it, click here.

Baker Mayfield put together another gutsy performance, but it wasn’t enough to lead Tampa Bay to victory. Once again, the Buccaneers lost at the buzzer. Tampa Bay’s coaching staff has settled for a field goal try two weeks in a row and it has haunted them each time.

It wasn’t Mayfield’s best day through the air by any means, but he was able to control the clock and put his team in a position to win by playing turnover free football. Mayfield finished the game with 116 yards passing and one touchdown on 18-of-29 attempts. On Tampa Bay’s final drive, he had one of the best quarterback highlights you’ll see this season for a play that didn’t exceed 10 yards.

On Thursday night, Mark Andrews was a star once again. After a quiet start to the season, he has recorded five touchdowns in five games and has settled in as one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets once again. Andrews caught six passes for 68 yards and a score, helping the Ravens inch by the Bengals in a big division game.

Joe Mixon had his quietest outing of the season but still managed to find the endzone. He was frustrated by his lack of production, and the Texans ended up dropping a winnable game against the Lions. Mixon recorded just 46 yards on 25 rushes but salvaged his day with an early score. He also added two receptions for 44 yards.

To see how the rest of Oklahoma's NFL stars performed, keep reading for more stats and updates.

Arizona Cardinals

(W 31-6 vs New York Jets)

  • QB Kyler Murray: 22-of-24 passing for 266 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 rushes for 21 yards and 2 touchdowns

Baltimore Ravens

(W 35-34 vs Bengals)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 6 catches for 68 yards and 1 touchdown

Buffalo Bills

(W 30-20 at Indianapolis)

  • DL Jordan Phillips: Active, no stats recorded

Carolina Panthers

(W 20-17 vs New York Giants)

  • OL Andrew Raym (R): Re-signed to practice squad

Chicago Bears

(L 19-3 vs New England)

  • QB Caleb Williams: 16-of-30 passing for 120 yards, 2 rushes for 15 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 35-34 at Baltimore)

  • OT Orlando Brown Jr: Out with an injury
  • OT Cody Ford: Started at LT

Cleveland Browns

(Bye Week)

  • LB Ogbo Okoronkwo:

Dallas Cowboys

(L 34-6 vs Philadelphia)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 6 catches for 21 yards, 1 rush for 3 yards
  • OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at tackle

Denver Broncos

(L 16-14 at Kansas City)

  • OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 tackles, 1 sack
  • Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr: 4 catch for 14 yards, 3 rushes for 17 yards, 1 punt return for 28 yards
  • OG Ben Powers: Started at LG

Detroit Lions

(W 24-14 at Green Bay)

  • DE Isaiah Thomas: No stats recorded

Houston Texans

(L 21-13 at New York Jets)

  • RB Joe Mixon: 24 rushes for 106 yards and 1 touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars

(L 12-7 vs Minnesota)

  • OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 16-14 vs Denver)

  • Creed Humphrey: Started
  • LS James Winchester: Started
  • OL Wanya Morris: Reserve role, played
  • WR Marquise Brown: IR
  • RB Samaje Perine: 2 catches for 37 yards

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 27-17 vs Tennessee)

  • Tony Jefferson: Moved to active roster

Los Angeles Rams

(Monday Night vs Miami)

  • DT Neville Gallimore:

Minnesota Vikings

(W 12-7 at Jacksonville)

  • LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role
  • DE Jalen Redmond: No stats recorded
  • OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive

New England Patriots

(W 19-3 at Chicago)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 20 rushes for 74 yards, 1 catch for 3 yards

New Orleans Saints

(W 20-17 vs Atlanta)

  • QB Spencer Rattler: No snaps recorded

New York Giants

(L 20-17 vs Carolina)

  • RB Eric Gray: 3 kick returns for 77 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 28-23 vs Jacksonville)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: 14-of-20 for 202 yards and two touchdowns, 1 interception, 7 rushes for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns
  • TE Grant Calcaterra: 1 target
  • OT Lane Johnson: Started

San Francisco 49ers

(W 23-23 at Tampa Bay)

  • OL Trent Williams: Started

Seattle Seahawks

(Bye Week)

  • CB Tre Brown:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(L 23-20 vs San Francisco)

  • QB Baker Mayfield: 18-of-29 passing for 116 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 rushes for 3 yards
  • WR Sterling Shepard: 1 catch for 7 yards, 1 rush for 3 yards

Tennessee Titans

(L 27-17 at LA Chargers)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: 3 tackles, 3 assisted

Washington Commanders

(W 27-22 at New York Giants)

  • Tress Way: 6 punts for an average of 55.0 yards, long of 74 yards, 2 punts inside the 20
  • Austin Seibert: Out, right hip injury
