Sooners in the NFL Week 10: Quarterbacks Shine, Mark Andrews Scores
Oklahoma's NFL stars were once again headlined by terrific quarterback play again this Sunday. Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts put on two of the best performances of the season.
Baker Mayfield put together another gutsy performance, but it wasn’t enough to lead Tampa Bay to victory. Once again, the Buccaneers lost at the buzzer. Tampa Bay’s coaching staff has settled for a field goal try two weeks in a row and it has haunted them each time.
It wasn’t Mayfield’s best day through the air by any means, but he was able to control the clock and put his team in a position to win by playing turnover free football. Mayfield finished the game with 116 yards passing and one touchdown on 18-of-29 attempts. On Tampa Bay’s final drive, he had one of the best quarterback highlights you’ll see this season for a play that didn’t exceed 10 yards.
On Thursday night, Mark Andrews was a star once again. After a quiet start to the season, he has recorded five touchdowns in five games and has settled in as one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets once again. Andrews caught six passes for 68 yards and a score, helping the Ravens inch by the Bengals in a big division game.
To see how the rest of Oklahoma's NFL stars performed, keep reading for more stats and updates.
Arizona Cardinals
(W 31-6 vs New York Jets)
- QB Kyler Murray: 22-of-24 passing for 266 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 rushes for 21 yards and 2 touchdowns
Baltimore Ravens
(W 35-34 vs Bengals)
- TE Mark Andrews: 6 catches for 68 yards and 1 touchdown
Buffalo Bills
(W 30-20 at Indianapolis)
- DL Jordan Phillips: Active, no stats recorded
Carolina Panthers
(W 20-17 vs New York Giants)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Re-signed to practice squad
Chicago Bears
(L 19-3 vs New England)
- QB Caleb Williams: 16-of-30 passing for 120 yards, 2 rushes for 15 yards
Cincinnati Bengals
(L 35-34 at Baltimore)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Out with an injury
- OT Cody Ford: Started at LT
Cleveland Browns
(Bye Week)
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo:
Dallas Cowboys
(L 34-6 vs Philadelphia)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 6 catches for 21 yards, 1 rush for 3 yards
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at tackle
Denver Broncos
(L 16-14 at Kansas City)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 tackles, 1 sack
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 4 catch for 14 yards, 3 rushes for 17 yards, 1 punt return for 28 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Detroit Lions
(W 24-14 at Green Bay)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: No stats recorded
Houston Texans
(L 21-13 at New York Jets)
- RB Joe Mixon: 24 rushes for 106 yards and 1 touchdown
Jacksonville Jaguars
(L 12-7 vs Minnesota)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 16-14 vs Denver)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started
- LS James Winchester: Started
- OL Wanya Morris: Reserve role, played
- WR Marquise Brown: IR
- RB Samaje Perine: 2 catches for 37 yards
Los Angeles Chargers
(W 27-17 vs Tennessee)
- S Tony Jefferson: Moved to active roster
Los Angeles Rams
(Monday Night vs Miami)
- DT Neville Gallimore:
Minnesota Vikings
(W 12-7 at Jacksonville)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role
- DE Jalen Redmond: No stats recorded
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(W 19-3 at Chicago)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 20 rushes for 74 yards, 1 catch for 3 yards
New Orleans Saints
(W 20-17 vs Atlanta)
- QB Spencer Rattler: No snaps recorded
New York Giants
(L 20-17 vs Carolina)
- RB Eric Gray: 3 kick returns for 77 yards
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 28-23 vs Jacksonville)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 14-of-20 for 202 yards and two touchdowns, 1 interception, 7 rushes for 56 yards and 2 touchdowns
- TE Grant Calcaterra: 1 target
- OT Lane Johnson: Started
San Francisco 49ers
(W 23-23 at Tampa Bay)
- OL Trent Williams: Started
Seattle Seahawks
(Bye Week)
- CB Tre Brown:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(L 23-20 vs San Francisco)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 18-of-29 passing for 116 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 rushes for 3 yards
- WR Sterling Shepard: 1 catch for 7 yards, 1 rush for 3 yards
Tennessee Titans
(L 27-17 at LA Chargers)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 3 tackles, 3 assisted
Washington Commanders
(W 27-22 at New York Giants)
- P Tress Way: 6 punts for an average of 55.0 yards, long of 74 yards, 2 punts inside the 20
- K Austin Seibert: Out, right hip injury