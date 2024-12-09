Sooners in the NFL Week 14: Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts Combine For Six Scores
It was a quiet week for Oklahoma’s NFL talent, as it was a heavy bye week for teams around the league.
Headlining the Sooners in the NFL were Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts, who combined for six total touchdowns. Both the Buccaneers and Eagles found a way to win in rather ugly fashion.
It wasn’t Mayfield’s best day, but he led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to pull the Bucs through. The former Heisman winner completed 18-of-29 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Mayfield also had three turnovers, too, which is something he’s been adamant about fixing down the stretch. It didn’t cost the Bucs the game though, and that’s the most important thing with a playoff spot on the line.
With the Falcons loss on Sunday, Mayfield now has the Bucs leading the division and in control for a playoff spot. He’s in line for career-highs across the board, too. On the season, Mayfield now has 3,329 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also completing 70.2% of his passes.
It was also a big day for former OU wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who has carved out a big role in Tampa Bay. His connection with Mayfield lives on, as he hauled in four receptions for 63 yards.
Jalen Hurts had a big day connecting with former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra for the eventual game-winning touchdown. To read more about the duo’s performance, read more here.
It was another big week for Oklahoma’s young defensive line products too. Jalen Redmond accounted for four tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections. He has been a huge surprise in Minnesota and is having a breakout second half of the season. Jonah Laulu played in his first game, too, after being elevated from the Raiders practice squad. The rookie tallied five total tackles and made his presence felt.
To catch up on the rest of OU's NFL performances, continue reading below:
Arizona Cardinals
(L 30-18 vs Seattle)
- QB Kyler Murray: 25-of-38 for 259 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 3 rushes for 16 yards
Baltimore Ravens
(Bye Week)
- TE Mark Andrews:
Buffalo Bills
(L 44-42 at LA Rams)
- DL Jordan Phillips: Inactive
Carolina Panthers
(L 22-16 at Philadelphia)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Practice squad
Chicago Bears
(L 38-13 at San Francisco)
- QB Caleb Williams: 17-of-23 passing for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns, 4 rushes for 27 yards
Cincinnati Bengals
(Monday Night at Dallas)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr:
- OT Cody Ford:
Cleveland Browns
(L 27-14 at Pittsburgh)
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: 1 tackle
- WR Michael Woods II: 1 catch for 12 yards
Dallas Cowboys
(Monday Night vs Cincinnati)
- WR CeeDee Lamb:
- OT Tyler Guyton (R):
Denver Broncos
(Bye Week)
- OLB Nik Bonitto:
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell:
- WR Marvin Mims Jr:
- OG Ben Powers:
Detroit Lions
(W 34-31 vs Green Bay)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: Practice Squad
Houston Texans
(Bye Week)
- RB Joe Mixon:
Jacksonville Jaguars
(W 10-6 at Tennessee)
- OT Anton Harrison: Inactive, injured
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 19-17 vs LA Chargers)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
- LS James Winchester: Started at long snapper
- OL Wanya Morris: Played reserve role at left tackle
- WR Marquise Brown: IR
- RB Samaje Perine: 1 catch for 16 yards, 1 rush for 3 yards
Las Vegas Raiders
(L 28-13 at Tampa Bay)
- DL Jonah Laulu (R): 5 tackles
Los Angeles Chargers
(L 19-17 at Kansas City)
- S Tony Jefferson: Inactive
Los Angeles Rams
(W 44-42 vs Buffalo)
- DT Neville Gallimore: Active, 1 tackle
Minnesota Vikings
(W 42-21 vs Atlanta)
- LB Brian Asamoah: 1 tackle, 1 forced fumble
- DE Jalen Redmond: 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(Bye Week)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson:
New Orleans Saints
(W 14-11 at New York Giants)
- QB Spencer Rattler: Inactive
New York Giants
(L 14-11 vs New Orleans)
- RB Eric Gray: Played, no stats recorded
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 22-16 vs Carolina)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 14-of-21 for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns, 8 rushes for 59 yards and 1 touchdown
- TE Grant Calcaterra: 3 catches for 16 yards and 1 touchdown
- OT Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle
San Francisco 49ers
(W 38-13 vs Chicago)
- OL Trent Williams: Injured, DNP
Seattle Seahawks
(W 30-18 at Arizona)
- CB Tre Brown: Inactive
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(W 28-13 vs Las Vegas)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 18-of-29 for 295 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, 2 rushes for 12 yards
- WR Sterling Shepard: 4 catches for 63 yards
Tennessee Titans
(L 10-6 vs Jacksonville)
- LB Kenneth Murray: Inactive, injured
Washington Commanders
(Bye Week)
- P Tress Way:
- K Austin Seibert: