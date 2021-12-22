Sooners in the NFL: Week 15

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts scored three total touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles pick up a vital divisional win on Tuesday night.

It took an extra day of action and three games to get rescheduled, but an extended NFL Week 15 came to a conclusion on Tuesday night with two key divisional games.

One of those pivotal games saw former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face off with a depleted Washington Football Team in a matchup of 6-7 squads in desperate need for a win.

After an extremely unlucky early interception, the former Heisman runner-up would provide one of his best games of the season when his team needed him to do so.

Hurts completed 20 of his 26 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown while also, as per usual, used his legs with high effect to rush for two more scores.

While his future with the Eagles is certainly murky, what can’t be denied is Hurts’ ability to make plays and find ways to win.

One way or another, Philadelphia is now 7-7 on the year and squarely in the NFC playoff race.

The Eagles are currently tied for the final playoff spot with both the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints and have a very manageable schedule down the stretch.

After hosting the New York Giants next week, Philly will travel for a rematch with Washington the following Sunday before closing the season with the Dallas Cowboys at home.

While divisional games are never easy, two of them coming at home and the lone road game being against a Washington team that will still be trying to recover from their recent COVID-19 issues has to give Eagles fans some hope.

Hurts has his fair share of critics, and fairly so, but the fact he has found a way to get this team in the mix with just three weeks to go deserves a lot of praise.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 14:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 30-12 at Detroit)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 23 of 41 passes for 257 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 4 rushes for 3 yards

Completed 23 of 41 passes for 257 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 4 rushes for 3 yards DL Jordan Phillips: 1 solo tackle, 1 sack for 4 yards, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit

Baltimore Ravens

(L 31-30 vs Green Bay)

TE Mark Andrews : 10 receptions on 13 targets for 136 yards, longest reception 43 yards, 2 touchdowns

: 10 receptions on 13 targets for 136 yards, longest reception 43 yards, 2 touchdowns WR Marquise Brown : 10 receptions on 14 targets for 43 yards, longest reception 7 yards

: 10 receptions on 14 targets for 43 yards, longest reception 7 yards OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: DNP (Inactive)

Buffalo Bills

(W 31-14 vs Carolina)

OT Cody Ford : Received start at right guard

: Received start at right guard OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right tackle

Chicago Bears

(L 17-9 vs Minnesota on Monday Night)

RB Damien Williams: 0 rushes, 1 special teams tackle

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 15-10 at Denver)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 17 rushes for 58 yards, longest rush 12 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 2 yards

: 17 rushes for 58 yards, longest rush 12 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 2 yards RB Samaje Perine: 4 rushes for 30 yards, longest rush 22 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 13 yards

Cleveland Browns

(L 16-14 vs Las Vegas on Monday Night)

QB Baker Mayfield: DNP (COVID-19 List)

Dallas Cowboys

(W 21-6 at NY Giants)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 6 receptions on 9 targets for 50 yards, longest reception 16 yards

: 6 receptions on 9 targets for 50 yards, longest reception 16 yards DT Neville Gallimore: 1 solo tackle, 3 assisted tackles, 4 total tackles, 0.5 sacks for 1.5 yards, 1 quarterback hit

Detroit Lions

(W 30-12 vs Arizona)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) LB Curtis Bolton : 2 special teams tackles

: 2 special teams tackles K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 34-28 OT at LA Chargers on Thursday Night)

TE Blake Bell : 0 receptions on 1 target, 1 rush for 3 yards

: 0 receptions on 1 target, 1 rush for 3 yards OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 5 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(W 16-14 at Cleveland on Monday Night)

DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 34-28 OT vs Kansas City on Thursday Night)

LB Kenneth Murray: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Los Angeles Rams

(W 20-10 vs Seattle on Tuesday Night)

OT Bobby Evans : Received start at right tackle

: Received start at right tackle LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: DNP (COVID-19 List)

Minnesota Vikings

(W 17-9 at Chicago on Monday Night)

WR Dede Westbrook: DNP (COVID-19 List)

New England Patriots

(L 27-17 at Indianapolis on Saturday Night)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 10 rushes for 36 yards, longest rush 13 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 4 yards, 1 fumble

New Orleans Saints

(W 9-0 at Tampa Bay)

WR Kenny Stills: DNP (Inactive)

New York Giants

(L 21-6 vs Dallas)

WR Sterling Shepard: 2 receptions on 6 targets for 15 yards, 1 tackle

New York Jets

(L 31-24 at Miami)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 27-17 vs Washington on Tuesday Night)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards, longest pass 46 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 8 rushes for 38 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

: Completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards, longest pass 46 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 8 rushes for 38 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 19-13 vs Tennessee)

DB Tre Norwood: 1 solo tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(W 31-13 vs Atlanta)

RB Trey Sermon : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 20-10 at LA Rams on Tuesday Night)

CB Tre Brown : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Adrian Peterson: DNP (Practice Squad)

Tennessee Titans

(L 19-13 at Pittsburgh)

DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

