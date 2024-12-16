Sooners in the NFL Week 15: Mark Andrews Makes History as Multiple Oklahoma Players Shine
Oklahoma’s NFL talent had its best collective performance all season long. From quarterback play to skill-position touchdowns, strong defense and even special teams, former Soondrs put on a clinic in every aspect of the game.
Both Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts were the stars of the show once again, while Kyler Murray played consistent, clean football. Mayfield’s performance warranted a story of its own, that can be found here.
Hurts has been playing at an MVP level while leading Philadelphia to 10 straight wins. In a 27-13 home win over Pittsburgh, he completed 25-of-32 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, while adding another 45 yards on the ground and a third score. Hurts now has 18 passing touchdowns compared to just five interceptions on the season and has been taking care of the ball at a premium.
In addition, Hurts is on track to break his single-season rushing touchdown record of 15. Through 14 games, the former Oklahoma quarterback has 589 yards and 14 scores on the ground.
Despite playing with a backup quarterback, CeeDee Lamb is finally starting to regain a rhythm in Dallas’ offense. On Sunday in a 30-14 victory at Carolina, Lamb totaled nine receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. His performance brought his season total over 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth straight year. Lamb has 1,089 yards and six touchdowns through 14 games.
Lamb one of many former OU playmakers to find the end zone. Mark Andrews found paydirt too in what turned out to be a historic day for the Baltimore tight end. In a 35-14 road victory over the Giants, Andrews became Baltimore’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns with 48. Andrews now has eight touchdowns on the season — his most in a season since 2021 — with three more games to go still.
In the Patriots' 30-17 loss at Arizona, Rhamondre Stevenson's 69-yard rushing day moved him to 740 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He has now topped the 3,000-yard mark in his career, an impressive feat for any running back.
And finally, Nik Bonitto. The former Oklahoma pass rusher has been one of the NFL’s biggest breakout stars this season. Bonitto has a sneaky case for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award through the first 14 weeks.
In Sunday's 31-13 home victory over Indianapolis, Bonitto had arguably the best game of his young career. The former Sooner star totaled five tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a tackle for loss. But his most impressive play came when the Colts tried to run a double pass. When the ball was thrown back to the quarterback, Bonitto stepped in with speed and took the ball out of the air, returning it for a 50-yard touchdown. It was his second touchdown in as many weeks.
Bonitto now has 11.5 sacks this season and has a serious case as the most important piece of Denver's defense, a unit that has been one of the NFL's best.
Here's how the Sooners in the NFL performed in Week 15:
Arizona Cardinals
(W 30-17 vs New England)
- QB Kyler Murray: 23-of-30 for 224 yards, 5 rushes for 11 yards
Baltimore Ravens
(W 35-14 at New York Giants)
- TE Mark Andrews: 2 catches for 24 yards and 1 touchdown
Buffalo Bills
(W 48-42 at Detroit)
- DL Jordan Phillips: 1 tackle
Carolina Panthers
(L 30-14 vs Dallas)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Practice squad
Chicago Bears
(Monday Night at Minnesota)
- QB Caleb Williams:
Cincinnati Bengals
(W 37-27 at Tennessee)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Inactive, injured
- OT Cody Ford: Inactive, injured
Cleveland Browns
(L 27-14 at Pittsburgh)
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: No stats recorded
- WR Michael Woods II: 2 catches for 7 yards
Dallas Cowboys
(W 30-14 at Carolina)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 9 catches for 116 yards and 1 touchdown
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Played, did not start
Denver Broncos
(W 31-13 vs Indianapolis)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble/recovered fumble for 1 touchdown
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: (PUP)
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 4 catches for 20 yards, 3 punt reurns for 97 yards, 61-yard punt return
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Detroit Lions
(L 48-42 vs Buffalo)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: Practice Squad
Houston Texans
(W 20-12 vs Miami)
- RB Joe Mixon: 12 carries for 23 yards, 5 catches for 33 yards
Indianapolis Colts
(L 31-13 at Denver)
- RB Trey Sermon: 1 rush for 3 yards, 2 catches for 9 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
(L 32-25 vs New York Jets)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at RT
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 21-7 at Cleveland)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
- LS James Winchester: Started at long snapper
- OL Wanya Morris: Played reserve role at left tackle
- WR Marquise Brown: Inactive, set to return from injury soon
- RB Samaje Perine: 1 catch for 23 yards, 1 rush for 11 yards
Las Vegas Raiders
(Monday Night vs Atlanta)
- DL Jonah Laulu (R):
Los Angeles Chargers
(L 40-17 vs Tampa Bay)
- S Tony Jefferson: Started, 4 tackles
Los Angeles Rams
(W 12-6 at San Francisco)
- DT Neville Gallimore: Played, no stats recorded
Minnesota Vikings
(Monday Night vs Chicago)
- LB Brian Asamoah:
- DE Jalen Redmond:
- OT Walter Rouse (R):
New England Patriots
(L 30-17 at Arizona)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 13 rushes for 69 yards, 1 catch for 16 yards
New Orleans Saints
(L 20-19 vs Washington)
- QB Spencer Rattler: 10-of-21 for 135 yards and 1 touchdown
New York Giants
(L 35-14 vs Baltimore)
- RB Eric Gray: Played, no stats recorded
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 27-13 vs Pittsburgh)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 25-of-32 for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns, 15 rushes for 45 yards and 1 touchdown
- TE Grant Calcaterra: 1 catch for 22 yards
- OT Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle
San Francisco 49ers
(L 12-6 vs Los Angeles Rams)
- OL Trent Williams: Injured, DNP
Seattle Seahawks
(L 30-13 vs Green Bay)
- CB Tre Brown: Inactive
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(W 40-17 at Las Angeles Chargers)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 22-of-27 for 288 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception, 2 rushes for 25 yards
- WR Sterling Shepard: 1 catch for 16 yards
Tennessee Titans
(L 37-27 vs Cincinnati)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 7 tackles
Washington Commanders
(W 20-19 at New Orleans)
- P Tress Way: 3 punts for an average of 46 yards, long of 51, 1 inside the 20
- K Austin Seibert: Out with injury