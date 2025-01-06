Sooners in the NFL Week 18: Baker Mayfield Comes Through, Marvin Mims Marvelous Again
Oklahoma’s NFL talent was headlined by top tier quarterback play and a continued breakout from wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.
Both Baker Mayfield and Mims made sure their respective teams clinched a playoff berth, while Kyler Murray finished the season on the strongest note possible.
Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a huge second half, securing the victory in a must-win game with 221 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-32 passing. He also used his improvisation skills to rush for 68 yards on nine scrambles. To read more about his playoff-clinching duel against fellow Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, click here.
Mims continued his breakout in Denver’s 38-0 win against Kansas City, emerging as one of Bo Nix’s favorite targets. Like the Bucs, the Broncos needed a win to secure a spot in the postseason, and Mims played a big role. He caught five passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns, putting together back-to-back multi-score games to end the season.
The former Oklahoma wide receiver finished the season with 503 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions. He was Denver’s second leading receiver this season behind Courtland Sutton. Now he’ll have a chance to show off his skills on the big stage in the playoffs. He's an electrifying return man and is coming into his own as a receiver.
Murray’s season didn’t end like he hoped — with a playoff berth — but he led a Cardinals squad that overachieved for the most part this season. The former Heisman winner passed for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a demolition of division rival San Francisco. He also added 22 yards on the ground.
For Murray, he finished his season with 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through the air. He also added 572 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. As Arizona adds more talent around him and his chemistry grows with Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals will be a fun team to watch moving forward.
Jalen Hurts missed the last few weeks with an injury, but should be ready to lead Philadelphia into the playoffs. When healthy, Hurts has been an elite quarterback down the stretch and is a big reason why the Eagles won the division. He'll have a chance to lead Philadelphia over the hump as the Eagles chase a Super Bowl ring.
Mark Andrews recorded a touchdown in Baltimore’s season finale. He finished the game with four catches for 54 yards and a score in the Ravens big win over the Browns. It was his sixth straight game with a touchdown, bringing his season total to 11 scores.
Here's how the rest of Oklahoma’s NFL players fared in the final week of the NFL season:
Arizona Cardinals
(W 47-24 vs San Francisco)
- QB Kyler Murray: 25-of-35 for 242 yards and 4 touchdown, 3 rushes for 22 yards
Baltimore Ravens
(W 35-10 vs Cleveland)
- TE Mark Andrews: 4 catches for 54 yards and 1 touchdown
Buffalo Bills
(L 23-16 at New England)
- DL Jordan Phillips: played, no stats recorded
Carolina Panthers
(W 44-38 at Atlanta)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Practice squad
Chicago Bears
(W 24-22 at Green Bay)
- QB Caleb Williams: 21-of-29 passing for 148 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 rushes for 10 yards
Cincinnati Bengals
(W 19-17 at Pittsburgh)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at LT
- OT Cody Ford: Started at RT
Cleveland Browns
(L 35-10 at Baltimore)
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: 1 tackle
- WR Michael Woods II: Inactive
Dallas Cowboys
(L 41-7 at Philadelphia)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: IR, injury
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started
Denver Broncos
(W 38-0 vs Kansas City)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 2 QB hits
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: (PUP)
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 5 catches for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Houston Texans
(W 23-14 at Tennessee)
- RB Joe Mixon: 5 carries for 23 yards, 1 catch for 5 yards
Indianapolis Colts
(W 26-23 vs Jacksonville)
- RB Trey Sermon: 1 catch for 5 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
(L 26-23 at Indianapolis)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at RT
Kansas City Chiefs
(L 38-0 at Denver)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
- LS James Winchester: Started at long snapper
- OL Wanya Morris: Started at RT
- WR Marquise Brown: Inactive
- RB Samaje Perine: 1 catch for 13 yards, 1 rush for 1 yards
Las Vegas Raiders
(W 25-10 at New Orleans)
- DL Jonah Laulu (R): 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit
Los Angeles Chargers
(W 34-20 at Las Vegas)
- S Tony Jefferson: Started, 3 tackles, 1 TFL
Los Angeles Rams
(L 30-25 vs Seattle)
- DT Neville Gallimore: Played, 1 tackle
Minnesota Vikings
(L 31-9 at Detroit)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Played, no stats
- DE Jalen Redmond: 1 tackle
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(W 23-16 vs Buffalo)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Inactive
New Orleans Saints
(L 27-19 at Tampa Bay)
- QB Spencer Rattler: 26-of-42 for 240 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 rush for 11 yards
New York Giants
(L 20-13 at Philadelphia)
- RB Eric Gray: 1 rush for 6 yards, 1 catch for 4 yards
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 20-13 vs New York Giants)
- QB Jalen Hurts: Out with injury
- TE Grant Calcaterra: 2 catches for 10 yards
- OT Lane Johnson: Inactive, rest
San Francisco 49ers
(L 47-24 at Arizona)
- OL Trent Williams: Injured, DNP
Seattle Seahawks
(W 30-25 at LA Rams)
- CB Tre Brown: Played in a reserve role, 2 tackles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(W 27-19 vs New Orleans)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 21-of-32 for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 9 rushes for 68 yards
- WR Sterling Shepard: 1 catch for 11 yards
Tennessee Titans
(L 23-14 vs Houston)
- LB Kenneth Murray: Out with injury
Washington Commanders
(W 23-19 at Dallas)
- P Tress Way: 5 punts for an average of 47.6 yards, long of 56, 3 inside the 20
- K Austin Seibert: Out with injury