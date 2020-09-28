SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Sooners in the NFL, Week 3

John. E. Hoover

The Baltimore Ravens were one of four teams last year to come within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs are still riding the high of their Super Bowl victory, the Ravens are seeking to remain undefeated when the teams meet on Monday Night Football.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has put two years under his belt in the NFL, and this year he has six receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, Andrews has emerged as a key weapon in the red zone for the Ravens.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown catches your attention becuase of his lack of size. But like most Oklahoma fans know, he continues to contradict the belief that he doesn’t belong in the NFL. This season, Brown has had 10 total receptions for 143 yards.

The Sooners also have two offensive linemen taking the field tonight in Orlando Brown and Ben Powers. Brown will be a key factor in protecting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It’s an intriguing matchup between the NFL’s last two MVPs: Jackson won the award last year, and KC's Patrick Mahomes won it in 2018.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Here’s how former Sooner’s did in last week’s game:

Kyler Murray - Lions
Kyler MurrayMichael Chow-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Arizona Cardinals

(26-23 L, Detroit)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 rushes, 29 yards, 1 TD. Completed 23-of-35 passes for 270 yards, 1 TD. Sacked once. Threw three interceptions.

DE Jordan Phillips: Played 42 of 67 snaps as a starter on defense and 7 snaps on special teams. Made 2 tackles and 1 sack for a loss of 10 yards.

Baltimore Ravens

(vs. Kansas City)

TE Mark Andrews:

WR Marquise Brown:

OL Orlando Brown:

OL Ben Powers:

Buffalo Bills

(35-32 W, LA Rams)

OL Cody Ford: Played all 64 snaps as a starter at left guard on offense and 5 on special teams.

OL Daryl Williams: Played all 62 snaps as a starter at right tackle on offense and 1 on special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

(23-23 T, Philadelphia)

RB Joe Mixon: Played 52 of 72 snaps as a starter on offense. 9 rushes for 30 yards. 1 catch for 2 yards.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 1 snap as a backup on offense and 26 snaps on special teams.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 1 snap as a backup on defense and 31 snaps on special teams. Made 1 assisted tackle.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 25 snaps as a backup on defense and 5 snaps on special teams.

Austin Seibert: Not Active

Cleveland Browns

(34-20 W, Washington)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 63 snaps as a starter on offense. 1 rush for 1 yard. Completed 16-of-23 passes for 156 yards, 2 TDs. Sacked once, threw 0 interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys

(38-31 L, Seattle)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 49 of 82 snaps as a starter on offense and 4 snaps on special teams. 6 targets, 5 catches, 65 yards. 3 punt return, 32 yards, 0 fair catches.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 14 snaps as a backup on defense.

TE Blake Bell: Played 27 snaps as a backup on offense and 7 snaps on special teams. 1 targets, 0 catches.

Adrian Peterson - v. Arizona
Adrian Peterson at Arizona, where he played his last game for the SoonersRob Schumacher/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Detroit Lions

(26-23 W, Arizona)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 40 of 67 snaps on offense as a starter. 22 rushes, 75 yards rushing.

Houston Texans

(28-21 L, Pittsburgh)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 8 of 47 snaps on offense as a substitute. 4 targets, 3 catches, 35 yards receiving.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(31-13 L, Miami)

WR Dede Westbrook: Played 16 of 66 snaps as a backup on offense. 1 target, 1 catch, 4 yards. Played 2 snaps on special teams, 1 punt return, 8 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs

(vs. Baltimore )

LS James Winchester:

Los Angeles Chargers

(21-16 L, Carolina)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 45 of 51 snaps on defense as a starter. Made 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss.

Kenneth Murray vs. Carolina
Kenneth Murray vs. CarolinaKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams

(35-32 L, Buffalo)

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Played 15 of 62 snaps on defense as a backup and 19 on special teams. Made 1 tackle.

OL Bobby Evans: Played 5 snaps on special teams.

Minnesota Vikings

(31-30 L, Tennessee)

OL Dru Samia: Played all 65 snaps at right guard as a starter on offense and 6 snaps on special teams.

New York Giants

(36-9 L, San Francisco)

WR Sterling Shepard: Injured Reserve.

Philadelphia Eagles

(23-23 T, Cincinnati)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 3 of 91 snaps on offense as a backup.

OL Lane Johnson: Played all 91 snaps on offense as a starter at right tackle. 1 penalty (false start).

San Francisco 49ers

(36-9 W, NY Giants)

OL Trent Williams: Played 74 of 77 snaps as a starter at left tackle. 1 penalty (holding).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(28-10 W, Denver)

CB Parnell Motley: Played 12 snaps on special teams.

Washington Football Team

(34-20 L, Cleveland)

P Tress Way: 3 punts, 49.0 avg., 45.3 net avg., 7 touchbacks.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma-Kansas State: Five quick takes

College football takeaways from Oklahoma Sooners-Kansas State Wildcats game

Parker Thune

Merc10007

The Big 12? Playoff-bound? Like the last five years, Lincoln Riley's not ruling it out

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley is not ruling out the College Football Playoff

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley on decision to punt with 2:56 to play: "I felt like it was the right call"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach defends hesitance to try and convert fourth-and-7, says "you gotta take a chance" one way or another

Parker Thune

Caleb Williams discusses Jalil Farooq's commitment: "We did always say we were gonna play college ball together"

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit thrilled to add fellow DMV prospect and former junior high teammate

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 15

Oklahoma Sooners podcast from SI Sooners describes OU's loss to the Kansas State Wildcats and details Jalil Farooq's verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class

John. E. Hoover

kitkaliharie

Poll Data: Sooners crash-land at No. 18 after stunning upset loss

Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators lead AP poll as Big Ten, Pac-12 teams re-enter the field

Parker Thune

Futurecast: Putting a Sunday spin on Saturday's game

After shocking loss to Kansas State Wildcats, OU faces talented Iowa State Cyclones next

John. E. Hoover

RECRUITING EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma adds verbal commit from WR Jalil Farooq

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Jalil Farooq commits to Oklahoma Sooners for 2021 recruiting class

Parker Thune

Make it make sense: 5 postgame quotes on Oklahoma's epic collapse

Oklahoma Sooners players and coaches attempt to encapsulate what went wrong in Kansas State's incredible comeback victory at Owen Field

Parker Thune

Quick look: Big play Iowa State is bad news for Oklahoma's defense

After shocking loss to Kansas State Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners' next test is a worrisome trip to play Iowa State Cyclones

John. E. Hoover