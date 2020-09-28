Sooners in the NFL, Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens were one of four teams last year to come within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs are still riding the high of their Super Bowl victory, the Ravens are seeking to remain undefeated when the teams meet on Monday Night Football.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has put two years under his belt in the NFL, and this year he has six receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, Andrews has emerged as a key weapon in the red zone for the Ravens.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown catches your attention becuase of his lack of size. But like most Oklahoma fans know, he continues to contradict the belief that he doesn’t belong in the NFL. This season, Brown has had 10 total receptions for 143 yards.

The Sooners also have two offensive linemen taking the field tonight in Orlando Brown and Ben Powers. Brown will be a key factor in protecting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It’s an intriguing matchup between the NFL’s last two MVPs: Jackson won the award last year, and KC's Patrick Mahomes won it in 2018.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Here’s how former Sooner’s did in last week’s game:

Kyler Murray Michael Chow-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Arizona Cardinals

(26-23 L, Detroit)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 rushes, 29 yards, 1 TD. Completed 23-of-35 passes for 270 yards, 1 TD. Sacked once. Threw three interceptions.

DE Jordan Phillips: Played 42 of 67 snaps as a starter on defense and 7 snaps on special teams. Made 2 tackles and 1 sack for a loss of 10 yards.

Baltimore Ravens

(vs. Kansas City)

TE Mark Andrews:

WR Marquise Brown:

OL Orlando Brown:

OL Ben Powers:

Buffalo Bills

(35-32 W, LA Rams)

OL Cody Ford: Played all 64 snaps as a starter at left guard on offense and 5 on special teams.

OL Daryl Williams: Played all 62 snaps as a starter at right tackle on offense and 1 on special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

(23-23 T, Philadelphia)

RB Joe Mixon: Played 52 of 72 snaps as a starter on offense. 9 rushes for 30 yards. 1 catch for 2 yards.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 1 snap as a backup on offense and 26 snaps on special teams.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 1 snap as a backup on defense and 31 snaps on special teams. Made 1 assisted tackle.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 25 snaps as a backup on defense and 5 snaps on special teams.

Austin Seibert: Not Active

Cleveland Browns

(34-20 W, Washington)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 63 snaps as a starter on offense. 1 rush for 1 yard. Completed 16-of-23 passes for 156 yards, 2 TDs. Sacked once, threw 0 interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys

(38-31 L, Seattle)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 49 of 82 snaps as a starter on offense and 4 snaps on special teams. 6 targets, 5 catches, 65 yards. 3 punt return, 32 yards, 0 fair catches.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 14 snaps as a backup on defense.

TE Blake Bell: Played 27 snaps as a backup on offense and 7 snaps on special teams. 1 targets, 0 catches.

Adrian Peterson at Arizona, where he played his last game for the Sooners Rob Schumacher/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Detroit Lions

(26-23 W, Arizona)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 40 of 67 snaps on offense as a starter. 22 rushes, 75 yards rushing.

Houston Texans

(28-21 L, Pittsburgh)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 8 of 47 snaps on offense as a substitute. 4 targets, 3 catches, 35 yards receiving.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(31-13 L, Miami)

WR Dede Westbrook: Played 16 of 66 snaps as a backup on offense. 1 target, 1 catch, 4 yards. Played 2 snaps on special teams, 1 punt return, 8 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs

(vs. Baltimore )

LS James Winchester:

Los Angeles Chargers

(21-16 L, Carolina)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 45 of 51 snaps on defense as a starter. Made 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 tackle for loss.

Kenneth Murray vs. Carolina Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams

(35-32 L, Buffalo)

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Played 15 of 62 snaps on defense as a backup and 19 on special teams. Made 1 tackle.

OL Bobby Evans: Played 5 snaps on special teams.

Minnesota Vikings

(31-30 L, Tennessee)

OL Dru Samia: Played all 65 snaps at right guard as a starter on offense and 6 snaps on special teams.

New York Giants

(36-9 L, San Francisco)

WR Sterling Shepard: Injured Reserve.

Philadelphia Eagles

(23-23 T, Cincinnati)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 3 of 91 snaps on offense as a backup.

OL Lane Johnson: Played all 91 snaps on offense as a starter at right tackle. 1 penalty (false start).

San Francisco 49ers

(36-9 W, NY Giants)

OL Trent Williams: Played 74 of 77 snaps as a starter at left tackle. 1 penalty (holding).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(28-10 W, Denver)

CB Parnell Motley: Played 12 snaps on special teams.

Washington Football Team

(34-20 L, Cleveland)

P Tress Way: 3 punts, 49.0 avg., 45.3 net avg., 7 touchbacks.