Sooners in the NFL: Week 3

Former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews played an instrumental part in helping the Baltimore Ravens rally for a comeback win.

After a hugely impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football last weekend, former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens rolled into Detroit to battle the lowly 0-2 Lions as heavy favorites.

But Detroit, under first-year head coach Dan Campbell, was more than game on Sunday giving the Ravens a battle that went right down to the wire with Baltimore needing NFL history to occur for them to escape with the win.

After squandering a 16-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Ravens found themselves down 17-16 with just over a minute to play.

But, former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson would manage to lead them down the field to set up kicker Justin Tucker with a 66-yard field goal attempt for the win.

Tucker, one of the greatest kickers in league history, doinked it off the crossbar and got the helpful bounce to sink the longest field goal ever made in an NFL game and the Ravens escaped with the 19-17 win.

Andrews did his part throughout the day and then some, catching five passes for 109 yards to be Baltimore’s leading receiver in the key win to move to 2-1 on the season.

“These games are going to be good for us,” Andrews said postgame. “At the same time, we’ve got to play better.”

Andrews, now in his fourth professional season, has quickly risen to becoming one of the best tight ends in the league after a sensational collegiate career with Oklahoma.

From 2015-2017, Andrews caught 112 passes for 1,765 yards and 22 touchdowns, serving as one Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets on the elite Sooner offenses.

For his efforts, Andrews earned the John Mackey Award in 2017 which is presented annually to the nation’s best tight end.

While he is still searching for his first touchdown of the 2021 season, Andrews is off to a strong start once again and he put together his best game in the early part of the season on Sunday.

Next up for the former Oklahoma tight end and the Ravens will be a road date with the Denver Broncos next Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in NFL Week 3:

Arizona Cardinals

(31-19 W at Jacksonville)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 28 of 34 passes for 316 yards, 1 interception, 7 rushes for 19 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

: Completed 28 of 34 passes for 316 yards, 1 interception, 7 rushes for 19 yards, 1 rushing touchdown DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (IR)

Baltimore Ravens

(19-17 W at Detroit)

TE Mark Andrews : 5 receptions on 7 targets for 109 yards, longest reception 41 yards

: 5 receptions on 7 targets for 109 yards, longest reception 41 yards WR Marquise Brown : 3 receptions on 7 targets for 53 yards, longest reception 37 yards

: 3 receptions on 7 targets for 53 yards, longest reception 37 yards OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(43-21 W vs Washington)

OT Cody Ford : Received start at right guard

: Received start at right guard OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right tackle

Chicago Bears

(26-6 L at Cleveland)

RB Damien Williams: No rush attempts, 2 special teams tackles

Cincinnati Bengals

(24-10 W at Pittsburgh)

LB Jordan Evans : 1 assisted tackle, 1 special teams tackle

: 1 assisted tackle, 1 special teams tackle RB Joe Mixon : 18 rushes for 90 yards, longest rush 27 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 4 yards

: 18 rushes for 90 yards, longest rush 27 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 4 yards RB Samaje Perine: 1 rush for -1 yard, 1 reception on 1 target for 8 yards

Cleveland Browns

(26-6 W vs Chicago)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 19 of 31 passes for 246 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 rush attempts for 31 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(vs Philadelphia on Monday Night)

WR CeeDee Lamb :

: DT Neville Gallimore:

Detroit Lions

(19-17 L vs Baltimore)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: DNP (COVID-19 list)

Kansas City Chiefs

(30-24 L vs LA Chargers)

TE Blake Bell : 1 reception on 1 target for 6 yards

: 1 reception on 1 target for 6 yards OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Received start at long snapper

Las Vegas Raiders

(W 31-28 vs Miami)

DT Gerald McCoy: IR List, DNP

Los Angeles Chargers

(30-24 W at Kansas City)

LB Kenneth Murray: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 3 total tackles

Los Angeles Rams

(W 34-24 vs Tampa Bay)

OT Bobby Evans : Inactive, DNP

: Inactive, DNP LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: IR List, DNP

Minnesota Vikings

(W 30-17 vs Seattle)

WR Dede Westbook: 2 punt returns for -1 yard

New England Patriots

(28-13 L vs New Orleans)

DE Ronnie Perkins : Inactive, DNP

: Inactive, DNP RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Inactive, DNP

New Orleans Saints

(28-13 W at New England)

WR Kenny Stills: DNP (Practice Squad)

New York Giants

(17-14 L vs Atlanta)

WR Sterling Shepard: 2 receptions on 3 targets for 16 yards, longest reception 12 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

(at Dallas on Monday Night)

QB Jalen Hurts :

: OT Lane Johnson:

Pittsburgh Steelers

(24-10 L vs Cincinnati)

DB Tre Norwood: 3 solo tackles

San Francisco 49ers

(vs Green Bay)

LB Curtis Bolton: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(30-17 L at Minnesota)

CB Tre Brown: IR List, DNP

Tennessee Titans

(25-16 W vs Indianapolis)

DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

Washington Football Team

(43-21 L at Buffalo)

P Tress Way: 5 punts for 235 total yards, 47 yards per punt, 1 touchback, 1 punt inside the 20, longest punt 55 yards

