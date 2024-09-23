Sooners in the NFL Week 3: Quiet Week for Oklahoma's Former Stars
A day after their college team suffered a tough loss, Sunday was a quiet weekend for Oklahoma’s NFL stars.
Most weeks, the Sooners have been able to rely on quarterback play leading the way for a productive professional week, but it appears Week 3 was the exception. Just like the quarterback play in Norman on Saturday, the signal calling in the NFL was less than stellar.
Baker Mayfield had his first rough game of the season, getting blown out on the home field by the spiraling Denver Broncos and tossing an interception with less than 200 yards. Kyler Murray and the Arizona offense only managed to score 10 points as Murray recorded a turnover and some Hail Mary sideline passes. And Jalen Hurts was the only former Oklahoma quarterback to record a win this weekend despite two turnovers and zero touchdowns. It’s very likely all three talented players bounce back, but Sunday was a tough showing.
CeeDee Lamb, one of the best wide receivers in Oklahoma history, also had a frustrating afternoon on Sunday. Dallas made an inspiring comeback bid, but Lamb didn’t play a huge part in it. He only recorded four catches for 67 yards and fumbled inside the red zone, too. He was upset with the Cowboys passing attack multiple times on television and was visibly upset with the overall performance. He’ll be in a prime bounce back spot, but Sunday was a rare off game for the star pass catcher.
Kenneth Murray had arguably Oklahoma’s best NFL performance on Sunday. After departing from Los Angeles, Murray has been a menace for the Titans. He recorded eight total tackles, five solo tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss.
Joe Mixon missed Sunday’s game with an injury, and Rhamondre Stevenson struggled against the New York Jets on Thursday night, concluding Oklahoma’s NFL highlights. For an inside look on how each player performed, check out the list below:
Arizona Cardinals
(L 20-13 vs Detroit Lions)
- QB Kyler Murray: 21-of-34 passing, 207 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 5 rushes for 45 yards
Baltimore Ravens
(W 28-25 at Dallas)
- TE Mark Andrews: 1 target, 0 catches
Carolina Panthers
(W 36-22 at Las Vegas)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Inactive
Cincinnati Bengals
(Monday night vs Washington)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr:
- OT Cody Ford:
Cleveland Browns
(L 21-15 vs New York Giants)
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 3 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
Dallas Cowboys
(L 28-25 vs Baltimore)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 4 catches for 67 yards
- DL Jordan Phillips: No stats recorded
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at left tackle
Denver Broncos
(W 26-7 at Tampa Bay)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 4 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection, 1 QB hit
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 1 reception for 9 yards, 1 punt return for 27 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
- OLB Ronnie Perkins: IR
Houston Texans
(L 34-7 vs Houston)
- RB Joe Mixon: OUT
Jacksonville Jaguars
(Monday night @ Buffalo)
- OT Anton Harrison: Starting at LT
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 26-25 vs Cincinnati)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
- LS James Winchester: Started at long-snapper
- OL Wanya Morris: Played at tackle
- WR Marquise Brown: Injured
- RB Samaje Perine: 6 rushes for 25 yards, 3 catches for 15 yards
Los Angeles Rams
(W 27-24 vs San Francisco)
- DT Neville Gallimore: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit
Minnesota Vikings
(W 34-7 vs Houston)
- LB Brian Asamoah: 1 tackle
- DE Jalen Redmond: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(L 24-3 @ New York Jets)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 6 rushes for 23 yards
New York Giants
(W 21-15 at Cleveland)
- RB Eric Gray: 2 kick returns for 52 yards, 1 rush for 0 yards
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 15-12 @ New Orleans)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 29-for-38 passing, 311 yards and 1 interception, 8 rushes for 25 yards and 1 fumble
- OL Lane Johnson: Started at tackle
San Francisco 49ers
(L 27-24 at LA Rams)
- OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle
Seattle Seahawks
(W 24-3 vs Miami)
- CB Tre Brown: 2 tackles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(L 26-7 vs Denver)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 25-of-33 for 163 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception
Tennessee Titans
(L 30-14 vs Green Bay
- LB Kenneth Murray: 8 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 tackle for loss
Washington Commanders
(Monday night @ Cincinnati)
- P Tress Way:
- K Austin Seibert: