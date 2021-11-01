Sooners in the NFL: Week 8

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles decimated the Detroit Lions 44-6 on Sunday.

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 8 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.

For former Oklahoma offensive lineman Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday marked a pivotal matchup with the winless Detroit Lions that the Eagles knew they had to have if they wanted to try and make something of their season.

While Philadelphia did exactly what they needed to, demolishing the Lions 44-6 to pick up their third win of the year, Sunday was about a lot more than just football for Johnson.

The game marked his second game back with the team after he had missed the previous three as he took time away from football to address his mental health.

Johnson discusses his struggles and return to football with FOX’s Jay Glazer on FOX NFL Sunday.

The former Sooner stepped away from the Eagles in early October, returning to action last week.

"The first game against Atlanta, I told my mom ... 'Something's really, really wrong with me,” Johnson said. “ 'I don't know exactly what it is.' I said, 'I'm miserable. I know my mind isn't right. I know my body isn't right.' So I left [the Eagles. I went back home. I didn't have any communication with the Eagles."

"Trying to describe that to people that have no clue or what it's like, it's very difficult. You lose touch of your sense of self. You lose touch of what's really going on around you. And what we really tend to do is lock up, not want to say anything."

While the conversation on athletes’ mental health has certainly come a long way in recent years, it still has a long ways to go to drop the stigma surrounding it.

Johnson detailed that for him, it was very hard to open up about it due to a fear of being looked down upon.

"I was ashamed, to be honest," Johnson said. "In this league, the NFL, where it's a gladiator-type sport, it's something that's not often talked about but is often felt throughout the league."

"I'm glad I'm sitting here talking about it and finally being open about it."

After spending time at home in Oklahoma, Johnson decided the time had come to return to the team prior to Philadelphia’s bout with the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

"It took a lot of time to really focus on myself to get the help I needed and to get into a good mindset again," Johnson said.

Now, Johnson is hoping he can serve as an inspiration for others going through a similar situation.

"I'd say find your ... closest friend, family member. Tell a loved one. And if it's to a degree of seriousness, there's always help around the corner," he said. "That's the thing. It's not far. It's never out of reach. And whenever you do this, you realize that you have a lot more in common with everybody else around you than you think."

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 8:

Arizona Cardinals

(24-21 L vs Green Bay on Thursday Night)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards, longest pass 55 yards, 2 interceptions, 6 rushes for 21 yards, longest rush 9 yards

: Completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards, longest pass 55 yards, 2 interceptions, 6 rushes for 21 yards, longest rush 9 yards DL Jordan Phillips: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles, 3 total tackles

Baltimore Ravens

(Bye Week)

TE Mark Andrews :

: WR Marquise Brown :

: OT Adrian Ealy :

: OG Ben Powers:

Buffalo Bills

(26-11 W vs Miami)

OT Cody Ford : Saw playing time at guard

: Saw playing time at guard OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right tackle

Chicago Bears

(33-22 L vs San Francisco)

RB Damien Williams: 2 rushes for -3 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(34-31 L at NY Jets)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 14 rushes for 33 yards, longest rush 8 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 58 yards, longest reception 46 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

: 14 rushes for 33 yards, longest rush 8 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 58 yards, longest reception 46 yards, 1 receiving touchdown RB Samaje Perine: 2 receptions on 2 targets for 16 yards, longest reception 13 yards

Cleveland Browns

(15-10 L vs Pittsburgh)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 20 of 31 passes for 225 yards, longest pass 24 yards, 1 rush for 5 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(20-16 W vs Minnesota)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 6 receptions on 8 targets for 112 yards, longest reception 35 yards

: 6 receptions on 8 targets for 112 yards, longest reception 35 yards DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(44-6 L vs Philadelphia)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: 0 for 1 on field goal attempts

Kansas City Chiefs

(vs NY Giants on Monday Night)

TE Blake Bell :

: OT Orlando Brown :

: C Creed Humphrey :

: LS James Winchester:

Las Vegas Raiders

(Bye Week)

DT Gerald McCoy:

Los Angeles Chargers

(27-24 L vs New England)

LB Kenneth Murray: DNP (IR List)

Los Angeles Rams

(38-22 W at Houston)

OT Bobby Evans : Saw playing time along the offensive line

: Saw playing time along the offensive line LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles, 3 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry

Minnesota Vikings

(20-16 L at Dallas)

WR Dede Westbrook: DNP (Inactive)

New England Patriots

(27-24 W at LA Chargers)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 8 rushes for 25 yards, longest rush 8 yards, 1 reception on 2 targets for 5 yards

New Orleans Saints

(36-27 W vs Tampa Bay)

WR Kenny Stills: Saw playing time at wide receiver, no receptions

New York Giants

(at Kansas City on Monday Night)

WR Sterling Shepard:

Philadelphia Eagles

(44-6 W at Detroit)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 9 of 14 yards for 103 yards, longest pass 19 yards, 7 rushes for 71 yards, longest rush 21 yards

: Completed 9 of 14 yards for 103 yards, longest pass 19 yards, 7 rushes for 71 yards, longest rush 21 yards OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(15-10 W at Cleveland)

DB Tre Norwood: 2 solo tackles

San Francisco 49ers

(33-22 W at Chicago)

LB Curtis Bolton : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) RB Trey Sermon : Saw playing time but received no carries

: Saw playing time but received no carries OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(31-7 W vs Jacksonville)

CB Tre Brown: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 3 total tackles

Tennessee Titans

(34-31 W at Indianapolis)

DE Amani Bledsoe: Saw playing time at defensive end

(17-10 L at Denver)

P Tress Way: 1 punt for 66 yards, 4 snaps as holder

