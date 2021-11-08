Sooners in the NFL: Week 9

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield stepped up in a big spot on Sunday to help the Cleveland Browns roll the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 9 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, another game day couldn’t have come soon enough after a tumultuous, drama-filled week in the fallout of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s father heavily criticizing Mayfield on social media.

The Browns eventually elected to part ways with Beckham, with putting a lot of pressure on Mayfield to perform in what was quite inarguably Cleveland’s biggest game of the season.

At 4-4, the Browns stayed in-state to battle their bitter divisional rival in the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals.

Like he did so many times as a Sooner and has often as a professional, Mayfield responded to the moment.

The Heisman Trophy winner completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns without an interception highlighted by a 60-yard scoring bomb to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Mayfield’s play was part of a large group effort to help Cleveland plaster the Bengals 41-16 for a pivotal win to move back above .500.

Baker Mayfield Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

“That was an important game for us, any division game is important,” Mayfield said postgame. “We were sitting at 4-4 and we needed that win, our whole locker room needed that, and they knew that.”

Much like he did during the week, Mayfield elected to take the high-road when asked directly about the departure of Beckham Jr. from the team.

“I wish him well, I really do,” Mayfield said. “My feelings haven’t changed. From a personal standpoint, he’s a good friend of mine. We still haven’t talked. But that doesn’t change things. I wish him well. I wish him the best in his career.”

Mayfield went on to express that he was impressed by the team to block out the noise surrounding them throughout the week and now, it is time to build on it moving forward.

“I’m proud of these guys, how they were able to focus up despite all the bulls--t that was going on this week and how they were able to do their job,” Mayfield said. “We’re going to see if we can build on it and continue to get better.”

Cleveland will certainly be able to enjoy this big win - but not for long.

With every game critical in the chase for the playoffs, Mayfield and the Browns will stay on the road next week for a date with the also 5-4 New England Patriots next Sunday at noon CT.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 9:

Arizona Cardinals

(31-17 at San Francisco)

QB Kyler Murray : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) DL Jordan Phillips: 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB

Baltimore Ravens

(34-31 W vs Minnesota)

TE Mark Andrews : 5 receptions on 10 targets for 44 yards, longest reception 13 yards

: 5 receptions on 10 targets for 44 yards, longest reception 13 yards WR Marquise Brown : 9 receptions on 12 targets for 116 yards, longest reception 22 yards

: 9 receptions on 12 targets for 116 yards, longest reception 22 yards OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(9-6 L at Jacksonville)

OT Cody Ford : Received start at right guard

: Received start at right guard OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right tackle

Chicago Bears

(at Pittsburgh on Monday Night)

RB Damien Williams: 2 rushes for -3 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(41-16 L vs Cleveland)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 13 rushes for 64 yards, longest rush 21 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 receptions on 5 targets for 46 yards, longest reception 12 yards

: 13 rushes for 64 yards, longest rush 21 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 receptions on 5 targets for 46 yards, longest reception 12 yards RB Samaje Perine: 5 rushes for 20 yards, longest rush 9 yards, 2 receptions on 3 targets for 17 yards, longest reception 9 yards

Cleveland Browns

(41-16 W at Cincinnati)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 14 of 21 passes for 218 yards, longest pass 60 yards, 2 touchdowns

Dallas Cowboys

(30-16 L vs Denver)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 2 receptions on 9 targets for 23 yards, longest reception 18 yards

: 2 receptions on 9 targets for 23 yards, longest reception 18 yards DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(Bye Week)

CB Parnell Motley :

: K Austin Seibert:

Kansas City Chiefs

(13-7 W vs Green Bay)

TE Blake Bell : 0 receptions on 1 target

: 0 receptions on 1 target OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Served as long-snapper

Las Vegas Raiders

(23-16 L at NY Giants)

DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(27-24 W at Philadelphia)

LB Kenneth Murray: DNP (IR List)

Los Angeles Rams

(28-16 L vs Tennessee)

OT Bobby Evans : DNP

: DNP LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 combined tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits

Minnesota Vikings

(34-31 L at Baltimore)

WR Dede Westbrook: 0 receptions on 1 target

New England Patriots

(24-6 W at Carolina)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 10 rushes for 62 yards, longest rush 13 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 44 yards, longest reception 41 yards

New Orleans Saints

(27-25 L vs Atlanta)

WR Kenny Stills: 2 receptions on 5 targets for 30 yards, longest reception 22 yards, 1 touchdown

New York Giants

(23-16 W vs Las Vegas)

WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (Inactive)

New York Jets

(45-30 L at Indianapolis on Thursday Night)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(44-6 W at Detroit)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 11 of 17 passes for 162 yards, longest pass 28 yards, 1 touchdown, 10 rushes for 62 yards, longest rush 12 yards

: Completed 11 of 17 passes for 162 yards, longest pass 28 yards, 1 touchdown, 10 rushes for 62 yards, longest rush 12 yards OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(vs Chicago on Monday Night)

DB Tre Norwood:

San Francisco 49ers

(31-17 L vs Arizona)

RB Trey Sermon : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) S Tony Jefferson : 1 assisted tackle on special teams

: 1 assisted tackle on special teams OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(Bye Week)

CB Tre Brown:

Tennessee Titans

(28-16 W at LA Rams)

DE Amani Bledsoe : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) RB Adrian Peterson: 10 rushes for 21 yards, longest rush 6 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception on 1 target for 5 yards

(Bye Week)

P Tress Way:

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.