Poll Data: Sooners jump five spots to No. 19 after huge road win

Parker Thune

The Sooners are back on the climb.

Upon the release of the latest AP poll Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma jumped five spots to No. 19, joining Big 12 foes Oklahoma State (No. 12) and Iowa State (No. 17) in the top 20. The Cyclones are the only two-loss team ranked higher than the Sooners. 

Texas re-enters the poll as well, coming in at No. 22.

The top five remains unchanged, as Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia all held serve with victories Saturday. Cincinnati jumps to No. 6, remaining the highest-ranked Group of 5 team. Texas A&M, Florida, BYU and Wisconsin round out the top 10.

Entering the poll for the first time in program history is unbeaten Liberty, as the Flames edged out Northwestern for the No. 25 slot. Oregon is up to No. 12 despite not having played a game thus far. Among the biggest movers this week are No. 13 Indiana (up from No. 17), No. 15 Coastal Carolina (up from No. 20) and No. 18 SMU (up from No. 22). However, Iowa State gained the most ground, moving up six spots after a 52-22 thrashing of Kansas.

Football

