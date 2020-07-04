Caleb Williams is the biggest fish in the proverbial pond on this Fourth of July, but in the meantime, Sooner Nation can rejoice in a huge addition to Alex Grinch's Speed D class.

Latrell McCutchin, a four-star defensive back from Austin, announced Saturday that he's decided to take his talents to Norman. A former Alabama pledge, McCutchin decommitted from the Tide after an unofficial visit to Oklahoma in early March.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, McCutchin is the top 2021 cornerback in the state of Texas. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had teased his pending decision in a tweet Tuesday.

McCutchin is the second 2021 defensive back to commit to the Sooners, following Choctaw safety Jordan Mukes. Grinch has put particular emphasis on recruiting a sizable and imposing secondary, and both Mukes and McCutchin fit the bill to a tee.

Many expected Oklahoma to snag several commitments throughout the day, but McCutchin is the first thus far. Earlier in the afternoon, Sooner targets J.Michael Sturdivant and Latrell Neville both committed elsewhere, with Sturdivant going to Cal and Neville to Nebraska.

Four-star wideout Keon Coleman will decide between Oklahoma, Kansas and South Caroline at 7 p.m. CT. But above all, the Sooner faithful await Williams' decision, scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

