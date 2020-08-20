With Kelvin Gilliam set to announce his decision on Saturday, Oklahoma could be looking at their fourth defensive end commit in the 2021 cycle.

And should Gilliam choose the Sooners, it appears that Jamar Cain has his eyes firmly set on a fifth.

Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams, a four-star recruit out of Birmingham, placed Oklahoma among his final four schools Thursday morning. The Ramsay High standout is also considering Auburn, Florida, and Georgia, and his previous top 6 also included Alabama and LSU. Landing a commitment from Williams would be a huge statement on the recruiting trail for Cain and the Sooners; it's not often that elite Deep South defensive talent escapes SEC territory.

The Sooners already have pledges from top 2021 defensive ends Ethan Downs, Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and Clayton Smith. However, SI All-American projects that Downs will play tight end, and Smith is a natural linebacker. Meanwhile, Gilliam figures to slide to an interior position at the collegiate level. Williams is arguably the most natural fit at defensive end among the five.

Oklahoma currently has 13 verbal commits in their 2021 class, and hope to add a fourteenth on Saturday in Gilliam. Williams hasn't announced a timeline for his commitment.

