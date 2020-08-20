SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma Makes Final Four for DE Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams

Parker Thune

With Kelvin Gilliam set to announce his decision on Saturday, Oklahoma could be looking at their fourth defensive end commit in the 2021 cycle.

And should Gilliam choose the Sooners, it appears that Jamar Cain has his eyes firmly set on a fifth.

Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams, a four-star recruit out of Birmingham, placed Oklahoma among his final four schools Thursday morning. The Ramsay High standout is also considering Auburn, Florida, and Georgia, and his previous top 6 also included Alabama and LSU. Landing a commitment from Williams would be a huge statement on the recruiting trail for Cain and the Sooners; it's not often that elite Deep South defensive talent escapes SEC territory.

The Sooners already have pledges from top 2021 defensive ends Ethan Downs, Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and Clayton Smith. However, SI All-American projects that Downs will play tight end, and Smith is a natural linebacker. Meanwhile, Gilliam figures to slide to an interior position at the collegiate level. Williams is arguably the most natural fit at defensive end among the five.

Oklahoma currently has 13 verbal commits in their 2021 class, and hope to add a fourteenth on Saturday in Gilliam. Williams hasn't announced a timeline for his commitment.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sooner Summit is Here

Oklahoma Sooners QB recruit Caleb Williams staging Sooner Summit

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 6

Oklahoma Sooners podcast on Caleb Williams, Kelvin Gilliam, Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and more

John. E. Hoover

Dennis Simmons says of Sooner wideouts, "All of them want to be the guy"

Oklahoma outside receivers coach has particular praise for senior transfers Theo Howard, Obi Obialo

Parker Thune

Alex Grinch: In the Time of COVID, Many Sooners are Getting 'Dual Training'

Alex Grinch: In the Time of COVID, Many Sooners are Getting 'Dual Training'

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch: "There’s a little bit of a cloud over everything"

Sooners defensive coordinator impressed with how his players have handled ever-changing circumstances in preparation for a strange season

Parker Thune

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 24

West Virginia Mountaineers WR/RB/KR Tavon Austin makes Big 12 Top 25

John. E. Hoover

Chargers say Kenneth Murray is making an impression

Gus Bradley likes what he's seen out of Murray so far

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: Masks Are a Part of OU Football in 2020

Lincoln Riley: Oklahoma Sooners embrace wearing COVID masks

John. E. Hoover

by

rreddic

Cowboys Release Gerald McCoy

Dallas Cowboys Release ex-Oklahoma Sooners DL Gerald McCoy

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 25

Baylor Bears, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners QBs all made Big 12 Conference history

John. E. Hoover