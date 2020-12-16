Sooners move up in CFP Rankings

Oklahoma moved up one spot to No. 10 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings — and the Sooners are once again on the cusp of being in next week’s discussion for the final spot.

That discussion begins with OU’s opponent in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game — Iowa State, which climbed one spot to No. 6. Beat Iowa State, and beat the Cyclones soundly, and maybe the Sooners have a claim to that No. 6 spot. If enough happens at No. 4 and No. 5, then the impossible could happen.

Alabama is again ranked No. 1 and seems secure in the top four when the final rankings are revealed next week regardless of its outcome in the SEC Championship Game against Florida.

Notre Dame stayed at No. 2, Clemson is No. 3 (they play this week in the ACC title game), and Ohio State is No. 4 (the 5-0 Buckeyes face Northwestern in the Big Ten title game).

The odds seem astronomical that Oklahoma (6-2) can make its fourth straight playoff field this year and fifth overall with two regular season losses. But the Sooners are in familiar territory — needing a moderate amount of chaos in front of them and a win in the Big 12 title game, this time over the No. 6 team in the country.

While not quite acknowledging the playoff dream is probably dead this year, OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday during his weekly press conference that getting a chance to win a sixth straight Big 12 title “means a lot.”

OU and Iowa State kick off at 11 a.m. in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The Sooners haven’t lost a Big 12 title game since the game was relaunched in 2017, and OU is 10-1 all-time in the game.

“Certainly, it’s a huge accomplishment,” Riley said. “I mean, there’s a reason why it hasn’t happened in major college football very often. It’s just so hard to do and do it that consistently."

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Texas is No. 20, and Oklahoma State sits at No. 21.

OU was stuck at No. 11 in three straight CFP rankings — in large part due to its road trip to West Virginia being postponed and then two weeks later canceled, plus a pedestrian victory over a two-win Baylor team in Norman.

That OU has maneuvered back into the top 10 is a testament to the team's improvement over the course of the season.

Said Riley, “I guess just consistently putting yourself in those opportunities where you’ve got a chance to be good enough to be in that game and to win those games and have those opportunities for championships and playoff and national championships and all that, to me, you just always want to be in the picture, and we’ve been able to do it with different teams a lot of different ways, different strengths.”

