Sooners on SI Podcast: Talking Venmo, the Oklahoma Offensive Line and Secondary Battles
Listen in as John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field returned for this week's episode of the Sooners on SI Podcast.
The crew began with the Venmo controversy surrounding Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer.
Once they put that to bed, they got into everything offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said about his unit on Monday, including high praise for freshmen Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje as well as a lofty comparison for new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Then the guys recapped everything Peyton Bowen had to say as he works his way back into practice after missing spring football to recover from an injury.
Oklahoma landed at No. 18 in the Preseason AP Poll, and the crew quickly checked in on everything happening at Auburn before wrapping up this week's show.
You can listen to the Sooners on SI Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or watch the show on YouTube.