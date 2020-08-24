With just two weeks left until game week, Oklahoma starts the 2020 season — such as it is — ranked No. 5.

The Sooners stand in the fifth spot in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25, an odd collection of college football blue bloods and upstarts that might or might not play this year.

OU (1,269 poll points) is in the preseason Top 25 for the 21st consecutive season, and the Sooners open in the top 10 for the 18th time in the last 20 years.

Clemson (1,520), Ohio State (1,504), Alabama (1,422) and Georgia (1,270) comprise the rest of the top five. LSU (1,186), Penn State (1,147), Florida (1,125), Oregon (1,119) and Notre Dame (995) round out the top 10.

This year’s poll includes nine teams from the Big Ten Conference (six) and Pac-12 Conference (three) who will not play games this fall.

Those teams, however, will not be eligible for inclusion in the rankings once the season starts. That leaves only 76 teams eligible for the poll this season.

FULL RANKINGS

OU, which ranks No. 6 in the USA Today coaches poll, is one of four Big 12 teams ranked in the preseason poll. Texas is ranked No. 14, Oklahoma State is No. 15 and Iowa State is No. 23. Baylor and TCU also received votes.

It’s the 85th edition of the AP rankings, but only the 71st AP preseason poll, and it’s the 62nd time OU is ranked — 44 of those in the top seven.

The Sooners have won five consecutive Big 12 Conference championships and have been to four of the last five College Football Playoff brackets.

OU is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 12 at home against FCS Missouri State.

2020/21 AP TOP 25 POLL

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

* Indicates team canceled their games for the season.