Sooners' Opener Against Missouri State Moved to Aug. 29

Parker Thune

Oklahoma's season opener against FCS foe Missouri State has been moved to Aug. 29.

The game was initially booked for Sept. 5, and with the schedule adjustment, the Sooners will now have an additional open date before they host Tennessee on Sept. 12.

The university announced news of the altered schedule Saturday afternoon.

"If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur," said Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. "Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games. It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times. We're thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier."

Castiglione had been pursuing the date change for weeks, and with the compliance of the NCAA and the Missouri State athletic department, his efforts finally bore fruit. He had long emphasized that the potential of an additional week would give Oklahoma plenty of space to adapt to any issues or concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

