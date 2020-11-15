SI.com
Poll Data: Sooners remain at No. 18, but favored over No. 14 Oklahoma State

Parker Thune

Idle for the third time this season, No. 18 Oklahoma didn't budge in the latest AP poll.

There weren't many moving pieces overall in this week's poll, as six ranked teams had matchups cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. In fact, the top eight teams in the country held serve. No. 1 Alabama leads the way, claiming 60 of 62 first-place votes. No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Ohio State notched one first-place vote apiece. Rounding out the top five are No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Texas A&M. 

No. 9 Indiana continues to climb, up one spot from last week. The Hoosiers are 4-0, fresh off a shutout of Michigan State, and lead the Big Ten East outright. No. 10 Wisconsin jumped three spots after throttling Michigan 49-11.

Around the Big 12, No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State didn't move. No. 22 Texas dropped one slot, as unbeaten Liberty is the new No. 21. Hugh Freeze's program is 8-0, which marks the best start in program history.

The only new team in the poll is No. 25 Tulsa, which upset SMU 28-24 on Saturday night. The Golden Hurricane have now defeated two ranked opponents in a season for the first time in school history, and the state of Oklahoma's three FBS teams (OU, Oklahoma State, Tulsa) are ranked in the same poll for the first time since 2008. 

Oklahoma opened as a 10-point favorite over the Pokes in Vegas on Sunday, but the line soon dropped into single digits. The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Owen Field, essentially amounts to a play-in game for the Big 12 championship. It's the first night kickoff in Norman in the history of the Bedlam series.

Comments

Football

