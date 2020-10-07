SI.com
Sooners owning poor defensive play: "We have to keep improving"

Parker Thune

As far as Oklahoma's defense is concerned, it's hard to paint anything in a positive light as of late.

In each of their past two contests, the Sooners have utterly self-destructed down the stretch, surrendering a combined 31 fourth-quarter points while notching just 10 points of their own.

Nevertheless, hope springs eternal among OU's defensive personnel, and despite the hardship they've endured thus far in 2020, the Sooners aren't about to chalk this season up as a lost cause.

"There is still a lot of opportunity out there for us," said linebacker Dashaun White. "We have two losses right now, two ugly losses. We’re in control of our destiny. Keep our heads up and keep swinging and keep fighting, we can turn this thing around and be smiling at the end of the season."

The Sooners' pass rush has been virtually nonexistent thus far in Big 12 play, which is a primary reason why the defense as a whole has struggled so mightily. Oklahoma has just one sack in each of their conference games, and with star defensive end Ronnie Perkins' status still up in the air, it's on Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas to spearhead the pocket pressure. Thomas did record a strip-sack of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy last weekend, but that was merely a small consolation in a crushing loss.

"Isaiah had a huge play in that game, and obviously when we look at the film, I feel like both of us could have made more plays," said Bonitto. "And going back to all three games... I feel like it’s definitely there, but I feel like we have to keep improving, because we’ve got to make more plays like that. It’s going to help our defense. I definitely feel like we’ll be better."

They'll have to be better this weekend against an opponent that's far from shabby. No. 22 Texas boasts a pair of outstanding offensive skill players in wideout Joshua Moore and running back Keaontay Ingram, and the Longhorns will no doubt be hungry for a victory in what Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch called "one of the best rivalries in sports." 

"A lot of playmakers all over the field to spread things out," said White. "We’re excited for the opportunity to right our wrongs. We’re still very confident in who we are as a defense and feel like this is the perfect opportunity to flip the script."

If the Sooners are to flip that script, they'll have to neutralize Sam Ehlinger, who's set to become the first quarterback in school history to make five starts against the Sooners. The bruising dual-threat field general has given the Oklahoma defense fits in years past, particularly in 2018, when he accounted for five total touchdowns in a 48-45 Longhorns victory.

"Sam’s a great player," said Bonitto. "Last couple years he’s always given us a great game. He’s always fought. He’s a really tough quarterback. And I think we’re just gonna have to do a good job getting to him and making him feel pressure all day and just try to make him make bad decisions up front."

On the heels of two straight losses, the Sooners need to right the ship quickly if they're to maintain their five-year reign over the Big 12. But fortunately, a high-stakes tilt with a detested rival should provide a bit of an adrenaline boost for this reeling Oklahoma team.

"If we played anybody this week, I feel like we were going to come as hard as possible," White remarked. "I’m very confident in our ability to play right now. It’s obviously exciting that the game is against Texas. But it doesn’t matter who it was, we’re coming."

Last year at the Cotton Bowl, the Sooners came with a fury after Ehlinger, sacking the Longhorns signal-caller nine times in a 34-27 victory. Will history repeat itself a year later?

"I’m confident in my guys," White emphasized. "I’m confident in myself to be able to make plays. We’ll be ready."

