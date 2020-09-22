SI.com
Spencer Rattler says confidence is in the culture at OU: "We all have that swag about us"

Parker Thune

According to Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, Spencer Rattler has the kind of arm talent that you just can't teach. 

In fact, Riley picked an analogy from an entirely different sport to try and do justice to his hotshot young quarterback's smoothness.

“It’s kind of like a golf swing," said Riley. "Some guys look really, really pretty. Some guys look like Jim Furyk and still get it done.”

Most all would agree that Rattler's mechanics certainly fall under the former categorization. 

It's enough of a gift to have the fluidity that Rattler possesses. But the redshirt freshman's rocket arm isn't the only superb element of his game, and Riley wouldn't have it any other way. In Oklahoma's fast-paced, wide-open style of offense, the quarterback can't merely be a thrower.

“He’s a good athlete, a different kind of athlete," said Riley. "We’ve always looked to recruit guys that we felt like gave us some type of threat in the run game.”

Rattler, classified as a pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, would like to see his true dual-threat nature receive a little more recognition. He's not afraid to make plays with his legs, and though he doesn't have the speed and agility of Kyler Murray or the bowling-ball size of Jalen Hurts, he's more than capable of getting creative when the play breaks down.

“I feel like that’s one thing a lot of people sleep on," he said. "If the throw’s open I’m gonna take it, but if it’s all covered up, I’ll tuck it and run.”

Perhaps most notably, Rattler exudes an aura of sheer confidence. He's certainly got the talent to back up the manner in which he carries himself, but that mettle isn't merely a product of his own ability.

“With my guys around me, my coaches around me, you have to be confident," Rattler remarked. "We work hard; we all have that swag about us.”

Just don't try to put Rattler in a box, because he's his own quarterback. He has little regard for comparisons, even comparisons to the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

“I really just play like I play," he stated flatly.

