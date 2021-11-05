Spencer Rattler's Coach: 'No Brainer' That Rattler Leaves Oklahoma After 2021

After Rattler's dad left Oklahoma in the discussion last month, Mike Giovando tells the Arizona Republic that his pupil will definitely leave after the season.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler’s trainer said this week what many have suspected for weeks now: it’s a “no-brainer” that Rattler doesn’t return to Oklahoma in 2022.

According to a story posted by AZCentral.com, Mike Giovando says in a text message that Rattler is “doing everything he’s supposed to do in Oklahoma,” but added, “of course he’s not going to be there after this year. I mean that’s a no-brainer.”

After Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams a month ago midway through Oklahoma’s game against Texas, Rattler’s father, Mike Rattler, told the OU Daily that his son would remain locked in at OU and would make a decision after Jan. 10 — the date of the college football national championship game.

But he didn't take a return to Oklahoma off the table.

On Oct. 12, Mike Rattler said, “For right now, he’s focused on working for this team, and we’ll see what happens after Jan. 10. Hopefully he’ll be playing in the national championship on Jan. 10, and then after that we’ll evaluate where he is as far as if any teams are interested in him in the NFL, we’ll consider that.

“If we think, ‘Hey, you know what, we may ought to do another year or something at Oklahoma, wherever’ … we’re leaving our options open whereas that is concerned, but for the most part, right now, we don’t even talk about it, because he’s got a task at hand to deal with.”

It’s been widely presumed that Rattler would not want to try to win the job back at OU or sit next year behind Williams.

Projected all offseason as a first-round pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, Rattler’s situation has changed. He still has plenty of options, and one of them could be playing at another school.

A Phoenix native and former 5-star prospect, Rattler would be a hot commodity in the transfer portal.

Giovando, who’s trained Rattler as a quarterback since Rattler was a sixth grader, told the Arizona Republic that Rattler’s future was wide open.

“Whether or not we declare for the draft or find another school remains to be seen,” Giovando said. “We just want to keep getting feedback from where he may fall in the draft. And his number one goal is to be a first-round pick one day, so he will do what’s best in the end so he can achieve that goal.”