More OU Love from Sporting News

John. E. Hoover

Sporting News continues to show love for Oklahoma in 2020.

A month after picking the Sooners to make their fourth straight College Football Playoff under head coach Lincoln Riley, SN has named two Sooners as first-team preseason All-Americans.

Junior center Creed Humphrey and sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic each earned a spot on SN’s first-team All-America list, which is one of five outlets used by the NCAA to recognize All-America status.

“Humphrey was a Rimington Award finalist who emerged as one of the nation’s best interior linemen in 2019,” writes Sporting News’ Bill Bender. “Humphrey started in all 14 games at center, did not allow a sack and figures to be the anchor of another strong Sooners offensive line in 2020.

“Brkic didn’t miss a kick last season. He finished 52-of-52 on extra points and 17-of-17 on field goals. That included a 4-of-4 clip from 40 yards or more. It’s hard to argue with those results.”

In May, Sporting News projected this year’s entire postseason, including the College Football Playoff field.

OU is projected to play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, while Alabama and Clemson are the picks to meet in the other semifinal in the Sugar Bowl.

