Steve Sarkisian: Battle With Oklahoma a Measuring Stick for Texas Program

In his first year at Texas, Steve Sarkisian is hoping to lean on his experience with Nick Saban to prepare for Saturday's massive tilt.

Steve Sarkisian plans on taking in the spectacle that is his first OU-Texas at Texas.

The new Longhorns head coach has long been a fan of the rivalry, as it is well documented just how big of a college football fan he is.

Leading his No. 21-ranked Texas Longhorns (4-1) onto the field against the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) for the first time, Sarkisian said he was going to try his best to enjoy the moment.

“I’m fired up for the game,” Sarkisian told the media during his weekly press conference on Monday. “I love the pomp and pageantry of college football. I love the history and the nostalgia. To think this is the 117th game…that’s a crazy number.’

The anticipation for the game won’t detract from the work ahead this week, as Sarkisian stressed that a good week of preparation will allow for everyone to take in the atmosphere come Saturday.

“We put in so much work during the week so we can enjoy the experience on game day,” Sarkisian said. “I’m looking forward to it…it’s a great atmosphere, a great game.”

Heading into his first Red River Showdown, Sarkisian said he’s going to use the same approach he learned at Alabama under Nick Saban. The key to the Crimson Tide’s success has been their ability to replicate the same energy levels at practice week to week, regardless of the opponent, Sarkisian said.

“I learned a lot during my time with coach Saban. There’s a lot of big games there,” Sarkisian said. “They’re everybody’s biggest game…a lot like here.Trusting the routine is something that he’s a master at. They don’t change.

“You wouldn’t know who they’re playing Saturday by the approach. That’s obviously something we are striving for…to not get caught up in the outside noise. The distractions…try to stay focused on the task at hand. That’s not a discount to the game…but our approach needs to be on the ball game.”

Sarkisian faces an uphill climb, however, as a first-year head coach heading into OU-Texas.

Mack Brown was the last Texas head coach to notch a victory over the Sooners in his first OU-Texas back in 1998.

Since then, Bob Stoops, Charlie Strong and Tom Herman all lost their head coaching debuts in the rivalry. OU’s current head coach, Lincoln Riley, emerged victorious in his first hack at the ‘Horns as a head coach, besting Herman in 2017 when they both made their head coaching debuts in the contest.

But even Riley had early OU-Texas struggles, and the OU offense was completely stifled in his first appearance as an offensive coordinator in the rivalry.

The Sooners were held to 17 points on just 278 yards of total offense back in 2015 in one of the worst performances by an OU offense ever under Riley.

Sarkisian will have to overcome recent history in the contest as well. Since 2011, the two teams have met 11 times, including once in the Big 12 Championship game. Over that span, the Longhorns are 3-8, losing the decisive contest in Arlington back in 2018.

As much as the game means to the college football landscape as a whole, Sarkisian also recognizes the contest as a chance to test the ‘Horns early on in his tenure, as Oklahoma has been the class of the Big 12.

“At the end of the day, the peripheral puts measuring sticks on us on where we are,” he said. “For us, our process is our process. We have to make sure we’re putting our best foot forward.”

A win or a loss won’t decide the Big 12 title race as a whole on Saturday inside the Cotton Bowl, but it will go a long way toward measuring Sarkisian’s progress as he is the latest to try his hand at reviving the Texas program.

“When you’re playing the team, over recent history that has won the conference, here’s an opportunity to basically see where are we at this point,” Sarkisian said. “We’re going to find out. We’re going to see.”

