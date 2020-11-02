SI.com
Rhamondre Stevenson named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Parker Thune

For the second consecutive Monday, a Sooner shared Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, as Rhamondre Stevenson garnered the recognition for his three-touchdown performance Saturday night against Texas Tech.

In his first game since returning from a six-game suspension dating back to last December, Stevenson racked up 87 yards on 13 carries and became the first Sooner to score three times on the ground since 2018. After his third touchdown run, he peeled away the bottom of his jersey to reveal an undershirt that read, "I'M BACK."

It's the first weekly honor that Stevenson has received as a Sooner. Previously, freshman wideout Marvin Mims won Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week last Monday after recording 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Stevenson, a senior from Las Vegas, seemed to inject some life into a floundering Oklahoma rushing attack on Saturday. As a team, the Sooners rushed for 213 yards and six total touchdowns, and eclipsed four yards per carry for the first time all season.

The bruising 245-pound back should be in line for another big day this weekend as Oklahoma hosts Kansas. Last year, Stevenson torched the Jayhawks for 109 yards on just five carries, including a 61-yard touchdown burst.

