Sunday Offering: Long Guest List for Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma Target has Historical Performance

A long list of potential future Sooners were in attendance at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday when OU and Texas met.

The Oklahoma coaching staff had its hands full preparing for top-ranked Texas in the Red River Rivalry so wasn’t as active on the recruiting trail this week.

The Sooners lost to the Longhorns big, 34-3. But the guest list at the Cotton Bowl, even away from Norman, was worthy of a crimson carpet. OU hosted a plethora of recruits in Dallas, while also handing out some offers this week.

OU Visitor List

Dequives Beck, 4-Star LB, Carthage (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Tory Blaylock, 4-Star RB, Humble (TX) – 2025 Commit

Julian Caldwell, ATH, Argyle (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Emmanuel Choice, 3-Star WR, Lancaster (TX) – 2025 Commit

Jeremiah Douglas, ATH, Crandall (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Antayvious Ellis, WR, Crowley (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Michael Fasusi, 5-Star OT, Lewisville (TX)  – 2025 Commit

Ethan Feaster, WR, DeSoto (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Kaydon Finley, 4-Star WR, Aledo (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

KJ Ford, 4-Star DE, Duncanville (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Jayshon Gibson, RB, North Richland Hills (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Joseph Graves, DT, Tulsa (OK) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Davian Groce, 4-Star RB, Frisco (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Courtland Guillory, 4-Star DB, Spring (TX) – 2025 Commit

Gracen Harris, 4-Star WR, Ennis (TX) – 2025 Commit 

Marcus Harris, 4-Star WR, Santa Ana (CA) – 2025 Commit

Jonathan Hatton, 4-Star RB, Cibolo (TX) – 2026 Commit 

Maliek Hawkins, 4-Star DB, McKinney (TX) – 2025 Commit

Trystan Haynes, 4-Star CB, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit

Kaden Henderson, LB, Tampa (FL) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Owen Hollenbeck, 3-Star OL, Melissa (TX) – 2025 Commit

Marcus James, 3-Star LB, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit 

Toa Katoa, 3-Star OL, Euless (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Aljour Miles, 4-Star WR, Kaufman (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Cortez Mills, 4-Star WR, Homestead (FL) – 2025 Commit

Ryder Mix, 3-Star TE, Frisco (TX) – 2026 Commit 

Ryan Mosley, 3-Star WR, Carrollton (GA) – 2026 Commit 

CJ Nickson, 4-Star ATH, Weatherford (OK) – 2025 Commit

Jaden O’Neal, 4-Star QB, Harbor City (CA) – 2026 Commit 

Dequane Prevo, 4-Star WR, Texarkana (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Jaylen Pile, 4-Star WR, Southlake (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Pulelei’ite Primus, 4-Star OL, Midland (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Zion Robinson, 4-Star WR, Mansfield (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Zane Rowe, DE, Denton (TX) – 2027 Commit 

Alex Shieldnight, 4-Star DE, Wagoner (OK) – 2025 Commit

Kevin Sperry, 4-Star QB, Denton (TX) – 2025 Commit

Brian Swanson, OL, Dallas (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Elijah Thomas, 4-Star WR, Checotah (OK) – 2025 Commit

Zachery Turner, 4-Star TE, Duncanville (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

John Turntine, 5-Star OL, Fort Worth (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted 

Trynae Washington, 4-Star ATH, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit

Braylon Williams, LB, Arlington (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted 

Trent Wilson, 4-Star DT, Upper Marlboro (MD) – 2025 Commit

Offers

The Sooners continued their jump on the 2027 recruiting class with an offer to running back David Gabriel Georges on Monday. Not ranked yet since it’s still early for the class, Georges is a 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore running back from Baylor School (TN). He already holds other offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Colorado, USC and more. 

Historical Performance 

Have a night, Peyton Houston

The Sooners are after Houston, a 4-star 2027 quarterback from Evangel Christian Academy (LA). And on Thursday night he made it obvious why. 

Houston was 53-of-68 for 817 passing yards and eight TDs, plus a pair of rushing scores, in a 77-76 overtime loss. His 817 passing yards was only 20 yards shy of setting the national record in the stat. 

Only a sophomore, Houston also has offers from Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee and more.

