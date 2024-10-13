Sunday Offering: Long Guest List for Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma Target has Historical Performance
The Oklahoma coaching staff had its hands full preparing for top-ranked Texas in the Red River Rivalry so wasn’t as active on the recruiting trail this week.
The Sooners lost to the Longhorns big, 34-3. But the guest list at the Cotton Bowl, even away from Norman, was worthy of a crimson carpet. OU hosted a plethora of recruits in Dallas, while also handing out some offers this week.
OU Visitor List
Dequives Beck, 4-Star LB, Carthage (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Tory Blaylock, 4-Star RB, Humble (TX) – 2025 Commit
Julian Caldwell, ATH, Argyle (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Emmanuel Choice, 3-Star WR, Lancaster (TX) – 2025 Commit
Jeremiah Douglas, ATH, Crandall (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Antayvious Ellis, WR, Crowley (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Michael Fasusi, 5-Star OT, Lewisville (TX) – 2025 Commit
Ethan Feaster, WR, DeSoto (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Kaydon Finley, 4-Star WR, Aledo (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
KJ Ford, 4-Star DE, Duncanville (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Jayshon Gibson, RB, North Richland Hills (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Joseph Graves, DT, Tulsa (OK) – 2027 Uncommitted
Davian Groce, 4-Star RB, Frisco (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Courtland Guillory, 4-Star DB, Spring (TX) – 2025 Commit
Gracen Harris, 4-Star WR, Ennis (TX) – 2025 Commit
Marcus Harris, 4-Star WR, Santa Ana (CA) – 2025 Commit
Jonathan Hatton, 4-Star RB, Cibolo (TX) – 2026 Commit
Maliek Hawkins, 4-Star DB, McKinney (TX) – 2025 Commit
Trystan Haynes, 4-Star CB, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit
Kaden Henderson, LB, Tampa (FL) – 2027 Uncommitted
Owen Hollenbeck, 3-Star OL, Melissa (TX) – 2025 Commit
Marcus James, 3-Star LB, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit
Toa Katoa, 3-Star OL, Euless (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Aljour Miles, 4-Star WR, Kaufman (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Cortez Mills, 4-Star WR, Homestead (FL) – 2025 Commit
Ryder Mix, 3-Star TE, Frisco (TX) – 2026 Commit
Ryan Mosley, 3-Star WR, Carrollton (GA) – 2026 Commit
CJ Nickson, 4-Star ATH, Weatherford (OK) – 2025 Commit
Jaden O’Neal, 4-Star QB, Harbor City (CA) – 2026 Commit
Dequane Prevo, 4-Star WR, Texarkana (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Jaylen Pile, 4-Star WR, Southlake (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Pulelei’ite Primus, 4-Star OL, Midland (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Zion Robinson, 4-Star WR, Mansfield (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Zane Rowe, DE, Denton (TX) – 2027 Commit
Alex Shieldnight, 4-Star DE, Wagoner (OK) – 2025 Commit
Kevin Sperry, 4-Star QB, Denton (TX) – 2025 Commit
Brian Swanson, OL, Dallas (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Elijah Thomas, 4-Star WR, Checotah (OK) – 2025 Commit
Zachery Turner, 4-Star TE, Duncanville (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
John Turntine, 5-Star OL, Fort Worth (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Trynae Washington, 4-Star ATH, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit
Braylon Williams, LB, Arlington (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Trent Wilson, 4-Star DT, Upper Marlboro (MD) – 2025 Commit
Offers
The Sooners continued their jump on the 2027 recruiting class with an offer to running back David Gabriel Georges on Monday. Not ranked yet since it’s still early for the class, Georges is a 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore running back from Baylor School (TN). He already holds other offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Colorado, USC and more.
Historical Performance
Have a night, Peyton Houston.
The Sooners are after Houston, a 4-star 2027 quarterback from Evangel Christian Academy (LA). And on Thursday night he made it obvious why.
Houston was 53-of-68 for 817 passing yards and eight TDs, plus a pair of rushing scores, in a 77-76 overtime loss. His 817 passing yards was only 20 yards shy of setting the national record in the stat.
Only a sophomore, Houston also has offers from Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee and more.