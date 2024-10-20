Sunday Offering: Oklahoma First In-State Program to Jump on Local Prospect
It was a rough week on the field and quiet week off the field for the Oklahoma Sooners.
OU lost to South Carolina 35-9 on Saturday in front of a plethora of potential future Sooners who were visiting Norman. OU also dished out a trio of known offers throughout the week, including to an in-state product who the Sooners were the first Oklahoma program to jump on.
Offers
The Sooners are trying to get a jumpstart on keeping a 2027 prospect in the state. Offensive tackle Kaeden Penny, from Bixby (OK), announced Saturday during an unofficial visit to Norman that OU offered him. OU is the first in-state program to offer Penny, beating Oklahoma State and Tulsa to the punch despite being the furthest away. Penny, still just a sophomore listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, already has offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas and Texas Tech.
Another early offer, the Sooners dished one out to freshman James Foster III, a safety from Lancaster (TX). Listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Foster already has reported offers from Arizona State and Ole Miss.
OU is also still trying to add sooner help from the 2026 class. The Sooners offered linebacker Storm Miller from Strongsville (OH). Rivals is the highest on Miller, giving four stars, while every other major recruiting service gave him three stars. Rivals ranks Miller as the 14th-best linebacker prospect in the 2024 class, while On3 and 247Sports both rank him at No. 18. Other offering Miller include Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky, Missouri, Notre Dame and more.
OU-South Carolina Visitor List
Darius Afalava, 3-Star OL, Lehi (UT) – 2025 Commit
Landen Anderson, DE, Edmond (OK) – 2026 Uncommitted
Bryson Brown, CB, Owasso (OK) – 2027 Uncommitted
Kennedy Brown, OT, Humble (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Kaleb Burns, 3-Star LB, Houston (TX) – 2025 Baylor Commit
James Carrington, 4-Star DT, Las Vegas (NV) – 2026 Uncommitted
Hunter Caudill, OT, Grapevine (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted
Emmanuel Choice, 3-Star WR, Lancaster (TX) – 2025 Commit
Ashton Cunningham, 3-Star CB, Tulsa (OK) – 2025 Boston College Commit
Daijon Gaines, DB, Tulsa (OK) – 2026 Uncommitted
Joseph Graves, DT, Tulsa (OK) – 2027 Uncommitted
Marcus Harris, 4-Star WR, Santa Ana (CA) – 2025 Commit
Jonathan Hatton, 4-Star RB, Cibolo (TX) – 2026 Commit
Maliek Hawkins, 4-Star DB, McKinney (TX) – 2025 Commit
Trystan Haynes, 4-Star CB, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit
Owen Hollenbeck, 3-Star OL, Melissa (TX) – 2025 Commit
Eli Johnson, ATH, Cibolo (TX) – 2027 Uncommitted
Ryley Kester, 3-Star OL, Sand Springs (OK) – 2026 Uncommitted
Evenson Malaska, CB, Bethany (OK) – 2026 Commit
CJ Nickson, 4-Star ATH, Weatherford (OK) – 2025 Commit
Tajh Overton, 4-Star DT, Owasso (OK) – 2026 Uncommitted
Austin Pay, 3-Star OT, American Fork (UT) – 2025 Uncommitted
Kaeden Penny, OT, Bixby (OK) – 2027 Uncommitted
Braeden Presley, ATH, Bixby (OK) – 2026 Uncommitted
Jaxon Pyatt, 3-Star LB, Arvada (CO) – 2026 Uncommitted
Zane Rowe, DE, Denton (TX) – 2027 Commit
Kevin Sperry, 4-Star QB, Denton (TX) – 2025 Commit
Elijah Thomas, 4-Star WR, Checotah (OK) – 2025 Commit
Trynae Washington, 4-Star ATH, Oklahoma City (OK) – 2025 Commit
Izayah Young, LB, San Marcos (TX) – 2026 Uncommitted