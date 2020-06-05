T-Row and Joe: Who Gets to Go to the Games?

So if college football stadiums are operating at a reduced seating capacity for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, who gets to go to the games and who doesn’t?

It’s a burning question among fans, and it’s one that Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione has an answer for — or, at least, several contingencies.

Castiglione said Friday morning on his regular radio segment with voice of the Sooners Toby Rowland that not only are there tiers of possibilities based on state and local health guidelines at the time of kickoff, but OU will stick to a plan that the school has used for generations.

“We have actually a system in place that has been utilized for years and years and years. And it works well,” Castiglione said on KREF’s SportsTalk 1400. “As you know, we have a neutral site game in Dallas, Texas, that has a system we put in place that our fans are used to, and it’s based on longevity association with the program both as season ticket holders and donors. That is one way.

“By the way, we use that system for bowl games, for Final Fours, any other major events, games on the road when ticket demand is very high. Our fans know that, they understand it, they’re used to it.

“But that doesn’t mean every one of them is going to be interested in coming to the game. We already know there will be some that are very sensitive about it until there are more medical advancements, vaccinations, therapeutic treatments, etc.”

Castiglione said this year’s game at Army, scheduled for Sept. 26, is one example of high demand for a road game. Michie Stadium in West Point, NY, only holds 38,000 fans, and Sooner Nation is eager to visit such an historic venue. Castiglione has said ticket demand for that road game is at an all-time high.

Castiglione said previously that playing at Army could be postponed but it won’t be canceled. He wants to play the game, perhaps adding it to a future schedule. But the likelihood of it happening this year, with New York being such a Coronavirus hotspot, seems relatively low.

Castiglione said he hasn’t had discussions with Army West Point athletic director Mike Buddie about the game “lately,” but he told Rowland, “both of us are still optimistic and hopeful that game will occur. There hasn’t been any decisions made either way to change that optimism. But I think as we get later into this month (and) into the month of July, we’re certainly going to have to be making decisions — not just about that game but about the season itself.”

Castiglione said one significant hurdle yet to be cleared is figuring out who will make the final determination about seating capacity.

“We can create the system of ticket allocation,” he said, “but we’re not really sure who will deem the practice of how many we can accommodate the (scenario) we choose. We have these models that can replicate what social distancing could look like in a stadium, should we have to practice it. But I’m not sure who’s the one that’s gonna say, ’All right, we can only have this percentage of capacity or that percentage of capacity.’ ”

Castiglione said it “might be an encouraging sign” that Texas governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that stadiums and arenas in the Lone Star State will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity for sporting events, concerts and other shows.

“That’s actually up from a statement that he made maybe a couple of weeks ago about 30 percent capacity,” Castiglione said.

That could mean 46,000 in the Cotton Bowl for OU-Texas on Oct. 10.

“But it’s still almost three months away,” Castiglione said. “Not so much three months away from us having to put a plan in place, but three months away from the games themselves occurring. So we’re hoping that number will continue to grow, meaning the number we can accommodate.”

