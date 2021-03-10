Here's why Tennessee transfer Key Lawrence has Alex Grinch, Sooner Nation excited

Grinch's defense is already fast, but a new video shows the gains Sooner DBs are making in the weight room as well

There’s a new video circulating on social media, courtesy of Oklahoma strength coach Bennie Wylie’s Instagram account, that has stoked Sooner Nation’s enthusiasm about the 2021 season.

The video shows transfer safety Key Lawrence lifting 315 pounds in a power-clean lift, then being exhorted by teammates as he celebrates his impressive achievement.

In the background, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch can be seen sitting nearby and smiling.

Grinch loves what a fast defense can provide, obviously. It’s the origin of his Speed D moniker.

But clearly, having defensive backs who can throw around that kind of weight makes a coach happy, too.

In Lawrence’s case, he had to spend a year at Tennessee. But after a quick trip through the transfer portal, he seems to have fit in quickly and has a bright future at OU.

Key Lawrence Photo / Tennessee Athletics

“Things have a funny way of working out,” Grinch said in a podcast last week with Chris Plank of Sooner Sports TV, “and we’re certainly thrilled to have him.”

Grinch discussed with Plank the distinctive circumstances that led Lawrence to OU, where he’ll likely compete for immediate playing time as either a safety, a cornerback or a nickel defensive back.

“It was a unique situation that was kind of presented to us with just the newness of our transfer rules,” Grinch told Plank. “Again, the opportunity presented itself, and it was something that both Key and coach (Lincoln) Riley and myself wanted to make happen.

“I say it’s unique in that it’s, one, the timing of it, and then No. 2, we spent so much time recruiting him. I recruited him over the course of several years. He was on an official visit in the 2019 season.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Lawrence played at Ensworth High School in Nashville, and as a true freshman for the Vols last year played in 10 games as a backup DB and on special teams. Insiders say he was offered a chance to start at cornerback, but instead opted to learn the Vols’ safety spot from a backup perspective.

Key Lawrence in high school Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean-Imagn Content Services, LLC

At OU, he could replace Brendan Radley-Hiles and Tre Norwood as the nickel, or he could replace Tre Brown at corner, or he could step in for Delarrin Turner-Yell or Pat Fields at their safety spot and thus necessitate their switch to nickel.

Grinch can start to figure that out when spring practice starts on March 22. For now, Grinch is just happy his initial recruiting efforts have paid off via the transfer portal.

“There were a couple guys in the program (from Tennessee) in Woodi Washington and Reggie Grimes that had a connection there,” Grinch said, “and that goes back to, again, the recruiting process.

“And a guy in a lot of ways, our gut instinct on him — my gut instinct in particular — he was someone that wanted to be an Oklahoma Sooner. Just someone that, when push came to shove, just made the decision to stick closer to home — at least in the moment.”