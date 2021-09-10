September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Big 12 Officially Extends Invitations to Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF

For the second time in a decade, the Big 12 is expanding, this time adding four new schools from the Group of Five.
Author:
Publish date:

The Big 12 is officially expanding.

Friday morning the Big 12 Conference announced that it has formally extended membership invitations to Houston, BYU, Houston and Central Florida.

Throughout Friday, the institutional boards of each school will be in session to take the vote and accept the membership invitation to the conference.

The most recent round of conference expansion comes in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, and the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC opting not to expand at this time.

The eight remaining Big 12 schools have banded together and found four new members, who are reportedly expected to begin play during the 2023 calendar year.

This marks the second time the Big 12 has expanded since its initial formation in 1996, adding West Virginia and TCU after Nebraska, Colorado, Missouri and Texas A&M left the league in 2011 and 2012.

There could be a potential legal battle looming where OU and Texas might have to spend two seasons in the newly expanded Big 12, as the Sooners and the Longhorns have insisted publicly that they will honor the Grant of Rights contracts and wait to join the SEC until the 2025 academic year.

Oklahoma and Texas could still agree to a buyout and enter SEC play earlier, but as everything stands, Big 12 membership will be at 14 schools.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.  

Generic, Big 12
Football

Big 12 Officially Extends Invitations to Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF

Andrew Raym (Robert Congel behind)
Football

Oklahoma-Western Carolina: One Big Thing

Juarez final out CROP v. FSU 3-1
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Hero Giselle Juarez Throws Out First Pitch for Diamondbacks

Riley, Lincoln
Football

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Explains Sooners' Latest Depth Chart Maneuvers

Kennedy Brooks - Tulane
Football

Several Oklahoma Players Enjoyed Returning to the Field in Week 1: 'I Missed it, Man'

Cotton - Lincoln RIley Mask
Football

Does Oklahoma Have a Second-Half Problem?

Generic
Football

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley: Talking Season is Over, Now 'We Gotta Go Do It'

Dogpile v. FSU 3
Softball

Women's College World Series Expanding to Become Nine-Day Event