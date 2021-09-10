Big 12 Officially Extends Invitations to Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF

For the second time in a decade, the Big 12 is expanding, this time adding four new schools from the Group of Five.

The Big 12 is officially expanding.

Friday morning the Big 12 Conference announced that it has formally extended membership invitations to Houston, BYU, Houston and Central Florida.

Throughout Friday, the institutional boards of each school will be in session to take the vote and accept the membership invitation to the conference.

The most recent round of conference expansion comes in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, and the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC opting not to expand at this time.

The eight remaining Big 12 schools have banded together and found four new members, who are reportedly expected to begin play during the 2023 calendar year.

This marks the second time the Big 12 has expanded since its initial formation in 1996, adding West Virginia and TCU after Nebraska, Colorado, Missouri and Texas A&M left the league in 2011 and 2012.

There could be a potential legal battle looming where OU and Texas might have to spend two seasons in the newly expanded Big 12, as the Sooners and the Longhorns have insisted publicly that they will honor the Grant of Rights contracts and wait to join the SEC until the 2025 academic year.

Oklahoma and Texas could still agree to a buyout and enter SEC play earlier, but as everything stands, Big 12 membership will be at 14 schools.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.