The Era of NIL is Here and Nobody Truly Knows What it Will Look Like

July 1 marks the first time student-athletes can profit off their name, image and likeness while still in school.

For the first time, student-athletes woke up in a world where they can profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

After fighting it at every stop along the way, even standing defiantly against a 9-0 ruling from the Supreme Court, the NCAA acquiesced and adopted interim guidelines for NIL to be the law of the land across the country, regardless of whether a state has legislation in place or not.

So what does that actually mean for student-athletes?

Obviously they’ll now be able to profit off themselves while in college, but they’ll have to go it alone — sort of.

Schools won’t be able to sell on behalf of their athletes, so it will be up to the players themselves to find their deals, or find an agency to help them cut their deals.

Athletes won’t be able to appear with the logo of their school in some states, but otherwise they’ll be able to grow their own brand and monetize their success on the field.

Sure, any local business can hire out a team to come appear in their commercial, but don’t expect the financial opportunities to be limited to TV time.

Expect social media to play a major role.

This football season, if Spencer Rattler opts to get in an extra lifting session after a game a la Jalen Hurts, expect Rattler’s workout video on Twitter to be sponsored by some sort of performance nutrition brand.

Rattler has already announced his intentions to help use the new power granted to players through NIL for good, pledging to donate a portion of his earnings to underserved communities.

In 2022, if Patty Gasso’s Oklahoma softball team is able to reach the pinnacle again and repeat as National Champions, Jocelyn Alo could immediately don a “Visit Hawaii” shirt in an agreement paid for by her home state’s tourism board.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is expected to be one of the highest earners in 2021, mainly due to her 1.1 million Instagram followers. Outside of the world of NCAA athletics, Dunne’s instagram following alone would open many doors to endorsements, but she’s previously been unable to capatilze on her popularity to maintain her amateur status. That’s about to change.

Autograph signings and appearances will be a cash cow for athletes.

Some will sign long-term deals which will keep their pockets lined until they go pro. Others will participate in plenty of one-off promotions, much like Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon, who has already announced he will be participating in an autograph signing at a local fireworks warehouse on Thursday to usher in the new era.

State to state and school to school, the enforcement of the new NIL rules will differ slightly. There will be bumps along the way, and there will certainly be more reforms and more legislation to be passed. But student-athletes across the country can finally profit off themselves, and NIL money is here to stay.