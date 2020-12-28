Third Gators WR today to miss Cotton Bowl

Jacob Copeland's absence from COVID-19 means QB Kyle Trask will be missing his top four receivers from 2020, and is now down to just four WRs for the game

Another hour Monday, another Florida wide receiver announces he’s out for the Cotton Bowl.

Jacob Copeland, a third-year sophomore who was fifth on the team with 23 catches and fourth with 435 yards and three touchdowns, announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19 "multiple times" and won’t play on Wednesday against No. 6-ranked Oklahoma.

Copeland had five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the No. 7 Gators’ shocking loss to LSU. He caught at least one pass in nine of Florida’s 11 games, and had at least two receptions in seven games this season.

With tight end Kyle Pitts opting out on Dec. 19 and wideouts Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes opting out earlier Monday, Copeland was the Gators’ most experienced receiver left.

Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask will now turn to sophomore Justin Shorter (23 catches, 246 yards, 3 TDs), freshman Xzavier Henderson (8 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD), freshman Trent Whittemore (8 catches, 81 yards, 1 TD) and senior Rick Wells 96 catches, 77 yards, zero TDs.

The Gators also could look for more contributions from junior tight end Kemore Gamble (9 catches, 147 yards, 3 TDs), sophomore tight end Keon Zipperer (7 catches, 107 yards, 2 TDs) and running backs Malik Davis (29 catches, 358 yards, no TDs), Nay’Quan Wright (17 catches, 206 yards, zero TDs) and Dameon Pierce (15 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD).

