Three Oklahoma Players Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation's best interior lineman - whether that is offense or defense.
The watch list selections continue to pour in for Oklahoma as a medley of Sooners have earned themselves selections for college football’s major awards over the past week.

On Tuesday, three players were named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and now another trio has been set for the Outland Trophy - with one Sooner double dipping.

Oklahoma senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey and redshirt senior offensive linemen Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson received the early recognition for the upcoming year. This comes on the same day that Winfrey was on the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy.

Winfrey was selected second team All-Big 12 in 2020 and has expectations that are extremely high heading into the new season. Playing in all 11 games last year, he picked up 19 total tackles including six tackles for loss.

Hayes comes back as a veteran along the offensive line having started 24 games the past two seasons at the left guard spot. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just two sacks on 416 passing plays in 2020.

Similar to Hayes, Robinson returns to the Sooners having played a lot of football for Oklahoma with 25 starts in the last two years - 22 of which coming at right guard. His 84.2 pass blocking grade by PFF was the highest on the team a year ago.

Tyrese Robinson

Tyrese Robinson

As one of the few awards that both offensive and defensive players can win, it somewhat speaks to the Sooners’ balance to have players on both sides of the ball get added to this watch list. All three are certainly expected to be key pieces to Oklahoma’s hopes for another Big 12 title and a return to the College Football Playoff. 

Oklahoma has had five previous winners of the award with Jammal Brown being the most recent in 2004. 

Alabama's Alex Leatherwood was the 2020 recipient of the Outland Trophy.

