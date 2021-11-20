Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Win over Iowa State

The Sooners held on for a bounce-back victory against the Cyclones, keeping their Big 12 Championship hopes alive on Saturday.

NORMAN — It was ugly, but the Sooners got back on track.

The No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners won a fist fight against Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones 28-21 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, keeping their hopes of a seventh straight Big 12 Championship alive.

Much like last week, the OU offense couldn’t get much of anything going, but unlike last Saturday, the offense stayed on the field just long enough to prevent a fourth quarter collapse from the Sooner defense.

Alex Grinch’s defense held strong, denying the Cyclones a game-tying touchdown after they got the ball back with two minutes left to seal the victory, setting up a massive Bedlam battle with Oklahoma State next week in Stillwater.

Defense Bounces Back From Fourth Quarter Collapse

OU’s defense didn’t play bad last week, but they couldn’t finish in Waco.

The Sooner offense didn’t help them out much this week either, as OU lost the time of possession battle 38:20-21:40, but the defense held strong.

Oklahoma limited Breece Hall to his second lowest rushing output of the season, and they logged seven quarterback sacks and 11 tackles for loss in the win.

Iowa State finished with just 361 total yards of offense and turned the ball over three times, and they were completely unable to exploit Oklahoma’s offensive struggles.

Oklahoma’s defensive line dominated the day, and they were led by a resurgent performance from one of their early season standouts on the interior of the line.

Jalen Redmond is Finally Back

It took three games, but defensive tackle Jalen Redmond finally looks to have recaptured his early season form at the heart of Oklahoma’s defensive line.

He’ll rightfully be remembered for his 42-yard fumble recovery that put OU in front with just nine ticks on the clock before halftime, but he was far more than a one-trick pony on Saturday.

Redmond terrorized both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers all day, finishing with one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.

The redshirt sophomore was also at the center of another big turnover for the Sooner defense, and this time he was the one to force the Cyclone mistake.

Redmond ran Dekkers down and laid a big hit on him on the Iowa State sideline as the backup quarterback was looking to throw the ball away. Redmond’s hit forced an off-target throw from Dekkers, and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was able to haul it in for the interception.

The improved play at the heart of the defensive line meant Grinch had no need to move Isaiah Thomas back to the inside, allowing the Sooners to get their best four lineman on the field and contain the Iowa State offense.

Oklahoma’s Offense Still Shaky, But Did Enough

Lincoln Riley’s offense never seemed to find any rhythm in Saturday’s victory.

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had another pedestrian day through the air, completing 8-of-18 passes for 87 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but he busted Oklahoma’s longest offensive play of the season.

On OU’s second offensive snap of the game, Williams tucked the ball and carried it 74 yards to the house to tie the game and steal the momentum away from the Cyclones.

But after that, the offense struggled.

Iowa State forced four three-and-outs, effectively shutting down OU’s passing game all day long.

While Oklahoma was able to execute on their next-to-last drive of the game, carrying the ball five times for 53 yards and a touchdown, they couldn’t run the clock out on their own with under three minutes left in the game, getting stuffed on three straight plays and having to punt the ball away and trust the defense to win the game.

Kennedy Brooks was probably Oklahoma’s best offensive player on the day, rushing for 115 yards on 17 carries, an average of 6.8 yards per run.

Williams also ended with 67 yards on the ground on 12 carries, losing seven yards on the ground after his 74-yard run.

Oklahoma got the job done against the Cyclones, but they still have a long way to go over the next seven days if they’re to have any shot of escaping Stillwater with a Bedlam win next week.