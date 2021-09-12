Three Quick Takes From Oklahoma's Dominant Win Over Western Carolina

The Sooners responded from an uninspiring season opener with a 76-0 rout of the Catamounts in Norman.

NORMAN — The No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners got back on track against the Western Carolina Catamounts, dominating the proceedings on Saturday night 76-0 from Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

After a week of hearing just how disappointing their season opener against Tulane was from just about everybody, the Sooners played with great energy from the start, piling on well into the fourth quarter.

As a result of the gaudy scoreline, Oklahoma fans got their first peek at some notable newcomers in live action, including freshmen Caleb Williams and Cody Jackson, as well as Tennessee transfer offensive lineman Wanya Morris.

Here are three quick takes from OU’s rout of the Catamounts:

Danny Stutsman in the Mix

Entering the game, the benches were expected to be unloaded. Playing an FCS foe, it’s hard to tell a whole lot from what actually happens on the field.

But freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman made appearances early and often, suggesting that the rotation at inside linebacker may be a four-man log jam instead of the three man carousel of Brian Asamoah, David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White.

Stutsman didn’t look out of his depth or confused pre-snap, and his play translated after the play became live. He was solid dropping into coverage, and flashed great instincts once he identified the run. He appears to be living up to the fall camp hype two games into the season.

The freshman’s night came to an end in the fourth quarter as he was slow getting up and required the trainers to come look at something on his left side. He walked off the field under his own power, but he was taken straight to the locker room.

Robert Congel Holding Down the Center Spot

Getting the start against Tulane after Andrew Raym was ruled out due to what Lincoln Riley labeled as “medical reasons”, Arizona transfer Robert Congel reprised his role as the team’s stating center against Western Carolina.



Congel played every snap with the 1’s in the first half while Morris rotated in at both tackle spots and Erik Swenson got a drive at left guard.

Raym entered the game in the second half, but it appears that Congel is the guy at the heart of Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line for now.

Riley did make it clear however that the battles along the offensive line will continue throughout the season, as he and Bedenbaugh appear to have faith in eight guys to play meaningful snaps for the Sooners.

Superman Takes Flight

A one-play cameo was enough for a small subset of the Sooner fanbase to begin the calls for quarterback Caleb Williams to take over as the starter.

While that was a load of nonsense, Williams did see action beyond the goal line package for the first time on Saturday night.

He announced his arrival with a 59-yard run on his first drive, and was only really slowed down by the dreaded Turf Monster after that.

From passes over the middle to hitting receivers in stride down the sideline, Williams displayed he has plenty of different types of throws in his arsenal as he completed 5-of-10 passes for 84 yards. He also finished the game with 60 rushing yards on four carries, good enough for second best on the team for the evening.

