Three Sooners chosen SI All-American HM

Three members of Oklahoma’s 2020 recruiting class were named Wednesday to the Sports Illustrated Honorable Mention All-American team.

Two-way star Billy Bowman, cornerback Latrell McCutchin and linebacker Clayton Smith all earned accolades from SIAA.

SI All-American calls Bowman “Arguably the top two-way talent on this list,” after another standout season at Denton Ryan. “Bowman makes his proverbial money as a defensive back capable of making plays downhill or with the ball in the air. The Oklahoma signee is lethal with the ball in his hands in all three phases.”

SIAA writes that McCutchin, a senior at Austin’s LBJ High School, “came back from a knee injury as a junior to notch 33 tackles and 2 INTs while impressively patrolling the backend for LBJ.”

At Texarkana, TX, Smith exploded this year and “made waves as an edge rusher and off-ball prospect in 2020 in addition to his extensive offensive experience. A 4.5 sacks performance has highlighted Smith's run thus far.”

READ THE FULL SIAA REPORT

OU also landed a second-team SI All-American in slot receiver Mario Williams.

SIAA will choose another All-American team from players whose states have elected to play their football seasons in the spring.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.