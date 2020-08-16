SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the Week in Sooner Recruiting

Parker Thune

Look, folks. Let's call it like it is. We spent most of the week trying to ascertain whether there was going to be a college football season in 2020. Recruiting largely took a backseat.

Several Sooner targets found their landing spots this week, but unfortunately, none of them chose Norman. Let's examine them one by one.

The biggest news of the week came late Friday afternoon, as five-star wunderkind Quinn Ewers verbally committed to Texas. Ewers, a Southlake Carroll product, is regarded as the near-unanimous top player in the class of 2022. He's the sixth player in history to receive a perfect 1.0000 rating from 247Sports' composite metric. I'm not sure how serious of a pledge this is, and the FBS elites will certainly continue to woo Ewers regardless of his commitment status. Nevertheless, it's a huge win for the Longhorns and a bit of a blow to the Sooners. Lincoln Riley was hoping to make Ewers next in line behind Caleb Williams in an all-star assembly of signal-callers, but with Williams likely to redshirt in 2021 anyway, Ewers is far more of a luxury than a necessity for Oklahoma. But should he remain pledged to UT, the Red River Showdown should be an absolute aerial firefight circa 2023.

Defensive back Khyree Jackson, a top junior college corner, chose Alabama over Florida, Oregon and Oklahoma on Saturday. It's not a huge loss for the Sooners, and honestly, I'm not even convinced that Oklahoma still had an offer on the table for Jackson. The Sooners are already rolling four deep with defensive backs in the 2021 class, and Jackson would have been gravy. With only two years of eligibility to bring to an FBS program, Jackson's timeline would have been short at OU, and his competition for playing time would have been intense.

Sooner Nation continues to await next Saturday's decision from four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam. Gilliam will choose between Penn State, South Carolina and Oklahoma in a live-streamed announcement. I've got my official commitment prediction for him later in this article. However, I think that the potential to land Gilliam led the Sooners to cool on Marcus Burris, a high-ceiling 2021 defensive end who committed to Texas A&M on Saturday. Burris and Gilliam have very similar skill sets - they're natural defensive ends whose physiques almost necessitate a move to an interior line position. Burris would have been a nice add for Alex Grinch, but I've got a feeling the Sooners won't exactly pine for him.

Screen Shot 2020-07-29 at 1.23.57 PM

Parker's Prospect Projections tracks all of my official predictions for where the 2021 Sooner targets will land.

Current Success Rate: 1.000 (10-for-10)

S Daymon David

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/4 ↔️

Status: Uncommitted

WR Mario Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/12 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

DE Clayton Smith

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

LB Ian Jackson

Projection: Alabama, 5/26 ✅

Status: Committed to Alabama, 5/28

ATH Raheim Sanders

Projection: Arkansas, 6/7 ✅

Status: Committed to Arkansas, 6/8

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 6/17

QB Caleb Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/27 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 7/4

WR Keon Coleman

Projection: Kansas, 7/2 ✅

Status: Committed to Kansas, 7/4

S Donovan McMillon

Projection: Florida, 7/18 ✅

Status: Committed to Florida, 7/18

S Kendal Daniels

Projection: Texas A&M, 7/31 ✅

Status: Committed to Texas A&M, 7/31

CB Damond Harmon

Projection: Oklahoma, 7/31 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 8/1

WR Jalil Farooq

Projection: Oklahoma, 8/9 ↔️

Status: Scheduled to commit, 9/27

DE Kelvin Gilliam (NEW PROJECTION)

Projection: Oklahoma, 8/16

Status: Scheduled to commit, 8/22

Kelvin Gilliam (courtesy)

Tantalizing Tweets tracks the most intriguing Twitter activity pertaining to Sooner commits and targets.

2022 DB Bobby Taylor took one of the Sooners' wildly popular virtual visits and walked away quite impressed.

Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning had a very explicit pitch to recruits.

And Lincoln Riley gave Sooner Nation some cryptic reason for optimism.

That's all for this week's Tidbits, but stay up to date with SI Sooners throughout the week as Gilliam's commitment draws near. I'll have full, in-depth coverage of his decision on Saturday.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OU target Scooby Williams makes SIAA Top 10

Top recruit Scooby Williams is also considering Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers

John. E. Hoover

Grant Calcaterra returns to football, enters transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners TE Grant Calcaterra returns to football, enters transfer portal

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Lincoln Riley on Regret: 'We Have to Do a Better Job'

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley on players' mental health during Coronavirus

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley on his QBs' Leadership Qualities

OU coach Lincoln Riley likes what he's seen from Spencer Rattler, Tanner Mordecai

John. E. Hoover

Riley reports that nine Sooners have tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma head coach also says LB Caleb Kelly, DB Justin Harrington and DL Marcus Hicks will miss "a significant portion of the season"

Parker Thune

Mailbag: Readers' thoughts on realignment

SI Sooners' Parker Thune fields questions and responds to feedback on proposed realignment model

Parker Thune

2021 DL Marcus Burris picks Texas A&M over Sooners, Longhorns

Oklahoma made final three for Texarkana product, but Aggies win the battle for four-star recruit

Parker Thune

Sooners 5-star DL target earns HM All-American

Tunmise Adeleye decommitted from Ohio State Buckeyes, still considering Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns

John. E. Hoover

Elite 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers drops bombshell, commits to Texas

Five-star Southlake Carroll product and Oklahoma target abruptly announces decision Friday afternoon

Parker Thune

Football Without Other Fall Sports? Joe C. Discusses the Options, and the Optics

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione says other fall sports won't be "moved for the reason that it wasn’t safe to play this fall"

John. E. Hoover