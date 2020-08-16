Look, folks. Let's call it like it is. We spent most of the week trying to ascertain whether there was going to be a college football season in 2020. Recruiting largely took a backseat.

Several Sooner targets found their landing spots this week, but unfortunately, none of them chose Norman. Let's examine them one by one.

The biggest news of the week came late Friday afternoon, as five-star wunderkind Quinn Ewers verbally committed to Texas. Ewers, a Southlake Carroll product, is regarded as the near-unanimous top player in the class of 2022. He's the sixth player in history to receive a perfect 1.0000 rating from 247Sports' composite metric. I'm not sure how serious of a pledge this is, and the FBS elites will certainly continue to woo Ewers regardless of his commitment status. Nevertheless, it's a huge win for the Longhorns and a bit of a blow to the Sooners. Lincoln Riley was hoping to make Ewers next in line behind Caleb Williams in an all-star assembly of signal-callers, but with Williams likely to redshirt in 2021 anyway, Ewers is far more of a luxury than a necessity for Oklahoma. But should he remain pledged to UT, the Red River Showdown should be an absolute aerial firefight circa 2023.

Defensive back Khyree Jackson, a top junior college corner, chose Alabama over Florida, Oregon and Oklahoma on Saturday. It's not a huge loss for the Sooners, and honestly, I'm not even convinced that Oklahoma still had an offer on the table for Jackson. The Sooners are already rolling four deep with defensive backs in the 2021 class, and Jackson would have been gravy. With only two years of eligibility to bring to an FBS program, Jackson's timeline would have been short at OU, and his competition for playing time would have been intense.

Sooner Nation continues to await next Saturday's decision from four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam. Gilliam will choose between Penn State, South Carolina and Oklahoma in a live-streamed announcement. I've got my official commitment prediction for him later in this article. However, I think that the potential to land Gilliam led the Sooners to cool on Marcus Burris, a high-ceiling 2021 defensive end who committed to Texas A & M on Saturday. Burris and Gilliam have very similar skill sets - they're natural defensive ends whose physiques almost necessitate a move to an interior line position. Burris would have been a nice add for Alex Grinch, but I've got a feeling the Sooners won't exactly pine for him.

Parker's Prospect Projections tracks all of my official predictions for where the 2021 Sooner targets will land.

Current Success Rate: 1.000 (10-for-10)

S Daymon David

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/4 ↔️

Status: Uncommitted

WR Mario Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/12 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

DE Clayton Smith

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

LB Ian Jackson

Projection: Alabama, 5/26 ✅

Status: Committed to Alabama, 5/28

ATH Raheim Sanders

Projection: Arkansas, 6/7 ✅

Status: Committed to Arkansas, 6/8

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 6/17

QB Caleb Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/27 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 7/4

WR Keon Coleman

Projection: Kansas, 7/2 ✅

Status: Committed to Kansas, 7/4

S Donovan McMillon

Projection: Florida, 7/18 ✅

Status: Committed to Florida, 7/18

S Kendal Daniels

Projection: Texas A & M, 7/31 ✅

Status: Committed to Texas A & M, 7/31

CB Damond Harmon

Projection: Oklahoma, 7/31 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 8/1

WR Jalil Farooq

Projection: Oklahoma, 8/9 ↔️

Status: Scheduled to commit, 9/27

DE Kelvin Gilliam (NEW PROJECTION)

Projection: Oklahoma, 8/16

Status: Scheduled to commit, 8/22

Tantalizing Tweets tracks the most intriguing Twitter activity pertaining to Sooner commits and targets.

2022 DB Bobby Taylor took one of the Sooners' wildly popular virtual visits and walked away quite impressed.

Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning had a very explicit pitch to recruits.

And Lincoln Riley gave Sooner Nation some cryptic reason for optimism.

That's all for this week's Tidbits, but stay up to date with SI Sooners throughout the week as Gilliam's commitment draws near. I'll have full, in-depth coverage of his decision on Saturday.

