It's another Sunday, which means another rundown of all the week's top recruiting notes. Though this week isn't heavy on earth-shaking intel, next week should bring plenty of intriguing developments. But for now, let's jump right in.

We've got a new offer! The Sooners extended a scholarship to 2022 offensive lineman Collin Sadler, a native of South Carolina.

On a more disappointing note, Oklahoma lost a pair of targets to Notre Dame this week, as four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler and three-star linebacker Prince Kollie both picked the Irish. However, Oklahoma has long been engaged in an effort to flip four-star defensive end David Abiara from Notre Dame, so it's not out of the question that the Sooners could exact a little revenge by the time it's all said and done on national signing day.

I'm feeling better about Oklahoma's odds to land Kelvin Gilliam. There was definitely some cause for caution earlier this week, but the more I take stock of the situation, I think Oklahoma's addition of Damond Harmon is going to tip the scales and bring Gilliam home to Norman. I'll have updates on that front as Gilliam's Aug. 22 commitment draws nearer.

Junior-college defensive back Khyree Jackson will commit Saturday, and the Sooners have a chance to score their fifth defensive back prospect in the 2021 class. He's set to choose between Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida and Alabama.

Jackson, a native of Upper Marlboro, Md., plays his juco ball at East Mississippi. He's widely considered the finest cornerback in the junior college ranks. However, it doesn't seem particularly likely that the Sooners will land him this weekend, and after Oklahoma pulled their offer to Kendal Daniels, I'm not convinced they even want Jackson anymore. They've got all the secondary pieces in this 2021 class that they need.

I do have an official commitment prediction for an Upper Marlboro native... but it isn't Jackson. Keep reading to find out who it is.

Parker's Prospect Projections tracks all of my official predictions for where the 2021 Sooner targets will land.

Current Success Rate: 1.000 (10-for-10)

S Daymon David

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/4 ↔️

Status: Uncommitted

WR Mario Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/12 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

DE Clayton Smith

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

LB Ian Jackson

Projection: Alabama, 5/26 ✅

Status: Committed to Alabama, 5/28

ATH Raheim Sanders

Projection: Arkansas, 6/7 ✅

Status: Committed to Arkansas, 6/8

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 6/17

QB Caleb Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/27 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 7/4

WR Keon Coleman

Projection: Kansas, 7/2 ✅

Status: Committed to Kansas, 7/4

S Donovan McMillon

Projection: Florida, 7/18 ✅

Status: Committed to Florida, 7/18

S Kendal Daniels

Projection: Texas A & M, 7/31 ✅

Status: Committed to Texas A & M, 7/31

CB Damond Harmon

Projection: Oklahoma, 7/31 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 8/1

WR Jalil Farooq (NEW PROJECTION)

Projection: Oklahoma, 8/9

Status: Scheduled to commit, 9/27

Tantalizing Tweets tracks the most intriguing Twitter activity from Sooner commits and targets.

Cullen Montgomery, the Sooners' lone 2021 OL commit, had public praise for Bill Bedenbaugh.

Caleb Williams decided to post a throwback.

Williams also gave a little love to five-star running back Camar Wheaton, one of the top remaining targets for the Sooners in the class of 2021.

And Bryce Foster continues to feed the hype beast.

