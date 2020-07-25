Buckle up, folks. It's going to be a wild couple of weeks.

Things are beginning to heat up once again on the recruiting trail for Lincoln Riley and the Sooner staff, as they enter the month of August warring on the battleground for several elite recruits.

The most tangible development of the past week came Tuesday, as four-star 2022 wideout Jordan Hudson announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Hudson, who hails from Garland, Texas, is the Sooners' first offensive commit in the class. He's dangerous with the ball in his hands, and plays a little bigger than his listed 6-foot-1 stature suggests. He's also got two more years to hone his craft in the competitive Texas high school ranks, so he should be more than ready to contribute when he arrives in Norman.

The bombshell news of the week was Oklahoma's offer to Billy Bowman, a Swiss army knife of a wideout who has been committed to Texas for nearly a year. And the plot only thickens: Bowman is reportedly dating Sooner softball commit Jayda Coleman. As I wrote on Wednesday, the fact that Bowman tweeted news of the offer piques my interest. Why would a Texas commit bother to tweet that he's received a scholarship to the Longhorns' bitter rival? It could mean that Bowman could have a few doubts about his decision, or it could mean nothing of the sort. What it definitely indicates is that Lincoln Riley has designs on flipping Tom Herman's top skill-position recruit.

Oklahoma made the cut for a pair of five-star offensive linemen this week, as Tristan Leigh put OU in his final five and Amarius Mims had the Sooners in his top six. It doesn't seem especially likely that either player signs with Oklahoma come December, but let no one forget that Caleb Williams is as effective a secondary recruiter as there has ever been in college football. Nothing's out of the question here.

The Sooners couldn't land Prophet Brown, as the California native pushed his scheduled commitment up a day in order to announce his pledge to USC. I'm firmly of the opinion that Oklahoma would have put Brown at running back, so his loss isn't hugely consequential. Camar Wheaton is the obvious priority among OU's backfield recruits, and even if he goes elsewhere, the Sooners don't need a running back commit in this class. They're in good hands with Seth McGowan and Marcus Major.

We're fast approaching the decision date for Kendal Daniels and Damond Harmon, two highly regarded 2021 defensive backs that Alex Grinch would absolutely love to have. Both will commit one week from today, on August 1. Daniels' interest in Oklahoma appears to be waning, and experts from Rivals and 247Sports have conjectured that the Beggs native will leave the Sooner State to sign with Texas A & M. A tweet from Daniels himself appears to lend some credibility to that notion.

In theory, Harmon's commitment to Oklahoma could pave the way for his high school teammate, Kelvin Gilliam, to follow suit. Harmon looks a lot more likely to choose Oklahoma than Daniels, but he's also expressed significant interest in Penn State and Tennessee. I'll have my official prediction on where he lands in next week's Tidbits.

Parker's Prospect Projections tracks all of my official predictions for where the 2021 Sooner targets will land.

Success Rate: 1.000 (8-for-8)

S Daymon David

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/4 ↔️

Status: Uncommitted

WR Mario Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/12 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

DE Clayton Smith

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

LB Ian Jackson

Projection: Alabama, 5/26 ✅

Status: Committed to Alabama, 5/28

ATH Raheim Sanders

Projection: Arkansas, 6/7 ✅

Status: Committed to Arkansas, 6/8

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 6/17

QB Caleb Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/27 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 7/4

WR Keon Coleman

Projection: Kansas, 7/2 ✅

Status: Committed to Kansas, 7/4

S Donovan McMillon

Projection: Florida, 7/18 ✅

Status: Committed to Florida, 7/18

Caleb Williams exchanged Twitter barbs with Ohio State commit Tunmise Adeleye earlier this week.

Tantalizing Tweets tracks the most intriguing Twitter activity from Sooner commits and targets.

Caleb Williams traded jabs with Tunmise Adeleye, a four-star defensive end who strongly considered Oklahoma before committing to Ohio State.

Not long afterward, Williams posted a tweet that was completely unrelated, but every bit as intriguing.

In response to one of Williams' workout videos, five-star wideout Emeka Egbuka showed some love and prompted some speculation.

And four-star lineman Bryce Foster seemed to appreciate the many shoutouts from Sooner Nation.

