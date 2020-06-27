One more week.

One week to go until we know for sure whether Oklahoma can score their most coveted recruit since Adrian Peterson. With Caleb Williams set to commit on July 4, the wait is nearly over.

According to 247Sports' composite ratings, the dual-threat quarterback from Washington, D.C. would rank as the third-highest rated recruit in school history (behind only Peterson and Rhett Bomar). Sooner fans across the nation are waiting with bated breath. More on Williams later, but let's get to what we know first.

Oklahoma extended one skill-position offer this week; three-star 2022 ATH Larry Turner-Gooden was the recipient. The 6-foot, 179-pound speedster from Calabasas could play either safety or wide receiver at the collegiate level. He's got offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, USC and others, so the Sooners will certainly have competition for his services. Oklahoma also offered 2022 two-way lineman Demetrius Hunter, a native of West Orange, TX.

Perhaps the most impactful development of the week: the Sooners extended a basketball offer to Jacobe Johnson on Wednesday. I haven't been able to catch up with Johnson in quite a while, but the 2023 Mustang product is gaining ridiculous steam on both the gridiron and the hardwood. He also picked up basketball offers from Oklahoma State and TCU this week, but don't forget: he called Oklahoma his "dream school" in a previous interview with SI Sooners. I firmly believe Johnson could be the most dynamic two-sport prospect since Allen Iverson, and that he could end up with five-star ratings in both football and basketball. Keep a firm eye on this kid, because he could be to Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class what Caleb Williams is to the 2021 class. I'll have a fresh update from him as soon as possible.

Highly regarded four-star DE Dallas Turner will commit on July 1, but Oklahoma won't be the landing spot. Turner seems much more interested in staying close to home, and it looks like an SEC school is the destination. I believe he'll commit to Alabama, although Florida and Georgia are still in the mix.

We've got a top 3 from elite Louisiana wideout Keon Coleman. His three schools of choice at the moment are Oklahoma, South Carolina, and... Kansas? It makes a little more sense when you realize that Coleman wants to play basketball as well as football, but it would appear that the Sooners are the leader in the clubhouse for Coleman's commitment. Oh... and he announced Friday night that he's making his decision on July 4th. That date sound familiar?

2021 OLB Prince Kollie released his top 5 schools, slotting the Sooners alongside Louisville, Notre Dame, Georgia and LSU. SI Sooners profiled Kollie earlier in the offseason - at the time, he had sparse offers from high-end programs. However, after Oklahoma expressed interest in Kollie, it opened the floodgates for a slew of scholarship offers. Kollie hasn't set a commitment date.

2021 Oklahoma target Prince Kollie.

Parker's Prospect Projections tracks all of my official predictions for where the 2021 Sooner targets will land.

Current success rate: 1.000 (5-for-5)

Daymon David

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/4 ↔️

Status: Uncommitted

Mario Williams

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/12 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

Clayton Smith

Projection: Oklahoma, 5/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 5/15

Ian Jackson

Projection: Alabama, 5/26 ✅

Status: Committed to Alabama, 5/28

Raheim Sanders

Projection: Arkansas, 6/7 ✅

Status: Committed to Arkansas, 6/8

Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/14 ✅

Status: Committed to Oklahoma, 6/17

Caleb Williams (NEW PROJECTION)

Projection: Oklahoma, 6/27

Status: Scheduled to commit, 7/4

Five-star 2021 QB Caleb Williams on his visit to Oklahoma.

Tantalizing Tweets tracks the most intriguing Twitter activity from Sooner commits and targets.

Daymon David spent Thursday training with Hollywood Brown.

Four-star offensive lineman and Oklahoma commit Cullen Montgomery stirred the hype pot.

Four-star defensive back Latrell McCutchin seems eager to let the world know... something.

And finally... what is this cryptic tweet from Lincoln Riley?

So there you have it - I'm officially confident asserting that the Sooners will land Caleb Williams next week, and there may be more Fourth of July fireworks ringing through the Oklahoma sky long after Independence Day passes. The dominoes are all in place; it's just a matter of when they fall. Sooner Nation should be getting excited.

