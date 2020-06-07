Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the Week in Sooner Recruiting

With the nation in tumult over greater issues than football, it was a relatively light week in the world of collegiate recruiting. However, Oklahoma did notch one commitment on the trail, and they may be in position for more in the coming weeks. Here's the week's rundown, sparse though it may be.

Isaiah Coe, the top junior college defensive tackle in the class of 2021, announced Friday that he's headed to Norman. He'll become a Sooner after one more season at Iowa Western Community College. It marks the second consecutive year in which Oklahoma has secured the top defensive tackle from the juco ranks, after they snagged Perrion Winfrey in the class of 2020.

Jeremiah Williams placed the Sooners in his top 6 Friday, but if they want to land the four-star DE, Oklahoma will have to outflank SEC powerhouses LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Auburn. Given that Williams hails from SEC territory, it seems unlikely that he'll choose the Sooners. He hasn't set a date for his commitment as of yet. Oklahoma also landed in the top 6 for junior college cornerback Khyree Jackson, who also tweeted that he'll make his decision on July 11.

A couple movements in the Sooners' class of 2021 wide receiver offers this week: Latrell Neville decommitted from Virginia Tech, while OU lost Kaden Prather to West Virginia. Neville had committed to the Hokies back on April 5, but decided Saturday to reverse course and re-evaluate his options. Meanwhile, Prather, whom the Sooners offered back in March, decided to stay relatively close to home. The four-star Maryland native announced his commitment to the Mountaineers Saturday.

ATH Raheim Sanders is set to announce his decision at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow. Though Oklahoma made the final 5 for the Florida native, I'm fairly certain Arkansas is where he's headed. An assumed commitment to the Razorbacks would leave Oklahoma with just four uncommitted ATH offers in the 2021 class.

Stay up to date with SI Sooners for news on Sanders' commitment, a conversation with top Oklahoma in-state target Talyn Shettron, another update on Jacobe Johnson, and more.

