AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the Week in Sooner Recruiting

Parker Thune

With the nation in tumult over greater issues than football, it was a relatively light week in the world of collegiate recruiting. However, Oklahoma did notch one commitment on the trail, and they may be in position for more in the coming weeks. Here's the week's rundown, sparse though it may be.

Isaiah Coe, the top junior college defensive tackle in the class of 2021, announced Friday that he's headed to Norman. He'll become a Sooner after one more season at Iowa Western Community College. It marks the second consecutive year in which Oklahoma has secured the top defensive tackle from the juco ranks, after they snagged Perrion Winfrey in the class of 2020.

Jeremiah Williams placed the Sooners in his top 6 Friday, but if they want to land the four-star DE, Oklahoma will have to outflank SEC powerhouses LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Auburn. Given that Williams hails from SEC territory, it seems unlikely that he'll choose the Sooners. He hasn't set a date for his commitment as of yet. Oklahoma also landed in the top 6 for junior college cornerback Khyree Jackson, who also tweeted that he'll make his decision on July 11.

A couple movements in the Sooners' class of 2021 wide receiver offers this week: Latrell Neville decommitted from Virginia Tech, while OU lost Kaden Prather to West Virginia. Neville had committed to the Hokies back on April 5, but decided Saturday to reverse course and re-evaluate his options. Meanwhile, Prather, whom the Sooners offered back in March, decided to stay relatively close to home. The four-star Maryland native announced his commitment to the Mountaineers Saturday.

ATH Raheim Sanders is set to announce his decision at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow. Though Oklahoma made the final 5 for the Florida native, I'm fairly certain Arkansas is where he's headed. An assumed commitment to the Razorbacks would leave Oklahoma with just four uncommitted ATH offers in the 2021 class.

Stay up to date with SI Sooners for news on Sanders' commitment, a conversation with top Oklahoma in-state target Talyn Shettron, another update on Jacobe Johnson, and more.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three years in, Lincoln Riley is his own man

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley, hired three years ago today, has been outrageously successful

John. E. Hoover

Why Adrian Peterson will kneel for the Anthem

Former Oklahoma Sooner running back, who frequently donates to charities and supports the military, will make his stand by taking a knee

John. E. Hoover

by

MaximumSooner

Meet 2022 OL Jacob Sexton, a top in-state target for Oklahoma

Sexton was a fan of OU's rival, but Bill Bedenbaugh trying to lure him to Norman

Parker Thune

Former Sooner Ryan Jones Lands at ECU

Former Oklahoma Sooners LB Ryan Jones transfers to East Carolina

John. E. Hoover

Sooners land junior college defensive tackle Isaiah Coe

Illinois native becomes eighth commitment in 2021 class for Sooners

Parker Thune

Sooners land commit from top juco DT Isaiah Coe

John. E. Hoover

NCAA announces punishment for Oklahoma State basketball

John. E. Hoover

T-Row and Joe: Who gets to go to the games?

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione on seating capacity and playing at Army

John. E. Hoover

2020 OU Position Preview: Running Backs

Kennedy Brooks should get more carries, but will Lincoln Riley have to adjust?

John. E. Hoover

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Damien Williams

After brief college career with Oklahoma Sooners, Damien Williams played in NFL for Miami Dolphins before helping Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

Parker Thune

by

jamesslemaker