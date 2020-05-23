It was another busy week on the trail for Lincoln Riley and his staff, as they took no more time than necessary to celebrate the additions of Mario Williams and Clayton Smith. This roundup is by no means comprehensive, but let's break down the most important happenings:

Though there were no commitments to speak of, Christian Leary announced that he'll be making his decision on June 6. The four-star wideout from Edgewater, FL, appears to be leaning toward the Sooners. I told Toby Rowland in a guest appearance on SportsTalk 1400's "T-Row in the Morning Show" that I think there's an 80% chance Leary commits to Oklahoma. It's by no means a sure thing, but it's quite probable.

I spoke with Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge on Thursday, and though there are plenty of rumblings that he's headed to Stanford, I'd pump the brakes on that narrative just a bit. He's very close with Jamar Cain, and though Stanford's academics are certainly attractive to him, Rawlins-Kibonge also told me last week that he places a great value on relationships. I think it's safe to effectively narrow the field to either Stanford or Oklahoma, but at this point, I'd say it's a toss-up between the two. Cain is the definite X-factor in OU's pursuit of the colossal Portland defensive end.

The Sooners offered top 2023 defensive end Peter Woods on Thursday. I'll have an in-depth conversation with him published in the not-too-distant future. By my count, he's just the second 2023 defender to earn an offer from Oklahoma (inside linebacker Anthony Hill was the first).

Some unexpected news that came through the wire late this week was Notre Dame commit David Abiara's pending flip. The four-star defensive end from Mansfield, TX, is apparently having second thoughts about a future in South Bend, and may have caught the crimson and cream fever. Based on a conversation with Mansfield Legacy head coach and former Sooner Chris Melson, it's not at all surprising that Abiara's coming back around to Oklahoma. Melson told me that Alex Grinch and Calvin Thibodeaux "spent a lot of effort to get David" and that they "really, really wanted" the prized pass rusher. If Abiara indeed flips, I'll have plenty more on the decision. For what it's worth, Melson also said he believed months ago that Abiara was bound for Oklahoma.

Emeka Egbuka, Raheim Sanders and Tommi Hill narrowed their recruitment to four schools, five schools and six schools, respectively. Oklahoma made the list for all three 2021 prospects. Egbuka, the top wideout in the class, is one to monitor should Caleb Williams commit to the Sooners in the immediate future. If the five-star quarterback signs with LSU or Maryland, I expect Egbuka to head to Ohio State. But if Williams lands in Norman, he could absolutely lure Egbuka to join him.

Speaking of Williams, the Sooners hosted a virtual visit for three-star defensive back Damond Harmon on Friday. Harmon hails from Highland Springs, VA, and is a teammate of Kelvin Gilliam. As anyone who keeps up with SI Sooners is aware, Gilliam is one of Williams' closest friends. You connect the dots. As with Gilliam and Daymon David, it's a safe bet that Harmon is OU-bound if and when Williams commits. The Sooners are poised to clean house in recruiting around the Washington, D.C. area.

Stay tuned for a full profile of Woods, my weekly check-in with Jacobe Johnson, and plenty more from the trail.

