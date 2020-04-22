Just like when he saw things change for the Oklahoma offense after his first season in Norman as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator, head coach Lincoln Riley is seeing a difference in recruiting for the OU defense after one season under Alex Grinch.

Look no further than Kenneth Murray.

Murray made 155 tackles for the Sooners in 2018, but he was roundly criticized for the numerous tackles he missed. Grinch came in, installed an aggressive defense that attacked up front and let Murray add to the chaos. Murray was infinitely more effective in 2019, and now he’s widely projected as a first-round pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

“The difference on the field was noticeable,” Riley said. “I mean, the guy went from being, in my opinion, a solid college linebacker to one of the elite linebackers in the country in just a matter of months.

“I think it’s proof of the concept, proof of what you’re trying to do, and proof that we’re headed in a direction that we all felt like we needed to head and that we could head.”

Riley recalled his early days as Bob Stoops’ offensive coordinator, and it wasn’t always pretty.

“I remember being very frustrated when we first got here that we weren’t able to recruit some of the best offensive players in the country,” Riley said Wednesday during a 25-minute media teleconference. “We were getting good players, but not the elite of the elite for there to be some proof.”

OU’s offense bounced around early in the year as Riley sought to establish an identity. He was trying to meld NFL talent like Sterling Shepard and Dede Westbrook with Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine and have it all orchestrated by Baker Mayfield and guided by an NFL-stocked offensive line.

But it wasn’t until late in the 2015 season that things really started to come together – and that’s when those “elite of the elite” prospects took notice.

“I remember getting a call from Kyler Murray just right after … what ended up being the Big 12 championship game, the Bedlam game up in Stillwater,” Riley said. “That was the start of it, of guys who thought, ‘Well, if they can do that with Baker and Sterling and some of those guys that did well for us in that one season, then what could they do with me in a number of years?’ ”

Projecting that over to the defense, Oklahoma had eight players drafted in 2019 – OU’s most since 2005 – but none were picked on defense. The Sooners had their second straight quarterback go No. 1 overall, had a running back with a history of serious injuries drafted, had four offensive linemen drafted, even had their kicker drafted.

But not one defender. In fact, only two OU defenders (Obo Okoronkwo in 2018 and Jordan Evans in 2017) were picked in the last three NFL Drafts.

Murray should change that on Thursday, and soon behind him will be noseguard Neville Gallimore. Cornerback Parnell Motley is also expected to be taken later in the draft.

There’s Riley’s proof.

Riley said if Murray had been draft eligible last year after the season he had, “I don’t think anybody would have had conversations about him being a first-round draft pick. Not saying he wouldn’t have been drafted. I just don’t think he would have been anywhere near that. Now a guy that’s got a really great chance to be a first-round draft pick. That’s so hard to do.

“And to be able to make that leap – again, new system, new coach, new mentality, all that defensively – I just think it shows lots of progress and I just think it speaks volumes for every other prospect out there. You know, ‘If they can do that with a Kenneth Murray or a Neville Gallimore or even the job Parnell Motley made, the jump from a year ago to now … I just think those are some great examples of the difference these guys have made and where we’re headed defensively.”

Riley applauds Murray for getting himself to this point. That took his own hard work, but it also took buying into Bennie Wylie’s strength training Brian Odom’s coaching and Grinch’s defensive game plans.

“I think he had good physical ability, and we continued to develop that,” Riley said. “ … He just continued to move in a great direction there. And then I think this system really brought out the best in him. I think we, everybody wanted to see him play faster, more aggressive, more decisive, more consistent. And Kenneth took the steps to do that. And he deserves, without a doubt, the majority of the credit.

“But I think you give a lot of credit to coach Grinch (and) coach Odom. Those guys did a phenomenal job. I know Kenneth has been very quick, especially to compliment Brian and the job he did in developing him in such a short amount of time.”

