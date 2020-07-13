Top Juco Prospect Has OU in Top 7

De’Jahn Warren, one of the top junior college football prospects in the nation, named Oklahoma among his top seven schools on Sunday night.

Warren listed OU, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland and Penn State among his top seven. He has said he’ll announce his decision on Dec. 14 — two days before the early signing period opens.

Warren is a 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback from Lackawanna College in Scranton, PA.

He played high school football in Gaithersburg, MD, but told 247 Sports he sat out his senior season for academic reasons.

He’s ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 player overall among juco prospects after earning honorable mention All-America accolades.

Warren has an official visit set to OU in November. He’s also down to visit Penn State in September and Georgia in December. Those visits are now tentative, at best.

Both Rivals and 247 Sports project Warren will end up at Penn State.

