Top Oklahoma OL Target Won't Commit on Signing Day

The Sooners will have to wait to see if they'll land talented offensive tackle Joshua Conerly.

Oklahoma will have to wait beyond tomorrow’s signing day for the announcement of a major target.

Joshua Conerly Jr., one of the top offensive lineman in the country, won’t be committing to any schools tomorrow.

Instead, his recruitment will press on into March and maybe even April as Conerly takes time to take more visits.

Conerly is rated the No. 58-overall player in the final 2022 SI99. The Seattle native is the No. 5-ranked offensive tackle in the country, and the seventh best offensive line prospect overall in the SI99.

The race for Conerly’s signature is expected to come down to Oklahoma, Washington, Oregon, USC, Michigan and Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 283-pound offensive lineman has already taken visits to Miami, Michigan and OU, so he hopes to use March to see Washington, Oregon and USC’s campus before making the final call.

Conerly is the only member of the SI99 not expected to be signed by the end of the day tomorrow.

If Bill Bedenbaugh could win the race for Conerly, it would be a major coup considering the up-and-down nature of OU offensive line recruiting in the 2022 cycle.

Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton have already signed, meaning the Sooners have a stellar pair of tackles to build around, but Oklahoma came up short in plenty of other races when the coaching shakeup went down in Norman.

OU lost the commitment of interior lineman Demetrius Hunter, and couldn’t close the race for standouts Malik Agbo and Kelvin Banks, who both signed with Texas.

The Sooners are also in the top two for the No. 22-ranked player in the country, offensive lineman Devon Campbell, but Oklahoma appears to again significantly trail the Longhorns for the talented lineman’s services ahead of signing day.

To help fill the holes along the line, OU instead turned to the transfer portal.

Former California guard McKade Mettauer opted to transfer to Norman, and Bedenbaugh also landed TCU transfer Tyler Guyton via the portal to help round out his offensive line group.

Oklahoma will have to replace a pair of starters in 2022 in Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson, who both declared for the NFL Draft.

Otherwise, last years’ contributors in Andrew Raym, Anton Harrison, Chris Murray, Robert Congel and Wanya Morris all are primed to return and battle it out for playing time next year.

While Conerly is unlikely to factor into the starting lineup next year, if he picks the Sooners, it would be a major win for both Brent Venables and Bedenbaugh, and an exclamation point on a strong close to the 2022 class for Oklahoma.

