Top Oklahoma target sets commitment date

5-star running back Raleek Brown announced his commitment date as well as his top seven schools he will be choosing from

A top recruiting target for the Oklahoma Sooners has announced his commitment date.

Raleek Brown, rated a 5-star running back by 247 Sports composite ranking in the 2022 class, will be committing on Feb. 5.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound playmaker will be choosing between Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama and USC.

Brown, the latest elite recruit from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA, is the No. 25-ranked prospect in the entire country per 247 Sports.

DeMarco Murray could land a big fish in Brown after the Sooners have missed out on their top running back in back-to-back seasons, with both Jase McClellan and Camar Wheaton both previously committing to Alabama.