FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Top Oklahoma target sets commitment date

5-star running back Raleek Brown announced his commitment date as well as his top seven schools he will be choosing from
Author:
Publish date:

A top recruiting target for the Oklahoma Sooners has announced his commitment date.

Raleek Brown, rated a 5-star running back by 247 Sports composite ranking in the 2022 class, will be committing on Feb. 5.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound playmaker will be choosing between Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama and USC.

Brown, the latest elite recruit from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA, is the No. 25-ranked prospect in the entire country per 247 Sports.

DeMarco Murray could land a big fish in Brown after the Sooners have missed out on their top running back in back-to-back seasons, with both Jase McClellan and Camar Wheaton both previously committing to Alabama. 

Raleek Brown Final
Football

Top Oklahoma target sets commitment date

Jermie Calhoun-BYU 2
Football

Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting what-ifs, No. 4: Jermie Calhoun

Tommie Harris
Football

Oklahoma Signing Day Rewind: 2001

chris patterson, SJS
Football

Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting what-ifs, No. 5: Chris Patterson

De'Vion Harmon vs Alabama
Basketball

For Oklahoma, another one bites the dust

Austin Reaves
Basketball

Oklahoma without two starters for Bama

SIAA SI Sooners logo-CWilliams
Football

SI99: Oklahoma keeps QB pipeline flowing with No. 1 overall Caleb Williams

Tre Brown - Senior Bowl
Football

Oklahoma's Tre Brown named his team's top DB at 2021 Senior Bowl