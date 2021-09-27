September 27, 2021
Top OU Recruiting Target Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy reportedly suffered a hand injury which will keep him out the rest of the year.
Oklahoma recruiting target Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has suffered a setback.

The No. 10-overall recruit in SI All-American’s Class of 2022 SI99 is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hand injury, SIAA’s John Garcia Jr. reported on Monday morning.

Brownlow-Dindy reportedly sustained the injury during a Sept. 17 contest where his Lakeland High School Dreadnaughts faced off against Lake Gibson High School.

The elite prospect then underwent surgery this past Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman announced last month that his recruitment was down to the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies, and he would be a major pickup for OU considering how far the Sooner defense has come under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Brownlow-Dindy has yet to set an official commitment date, but the next time he steps foot on a football field in pads ready to play, it may be on the college campus of his choosing. 

