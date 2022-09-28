Top-Ranked 2023 DL David Hicks Chooses Texas A&M Over Oklahoma

A tough loss for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail.

2023 No. 1 rated defensive lineman David Hicks out of Katy, TX announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Wednesday - spurning the Sooners who had been considered among the heavy favorites to land the highly-touted recruit.

Hicks is ranked the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit in the country in 247Sports composite ranking, and would have vaulted the Sooners up into the top-2 recruiting classes in the country with his commitment.

While the Texas native had seven schools in his official finalists, it had long been considered a two-horse race with Oklahoma and Texas A&M being the favorites.

Entering Wednesday, the Sooners looked to be in good position - but the Aggies ended up being the big winners in Hicks’ recruitment.

While missing out on Hicks is certainly a substantial blow, Oklahoma does still have a bevy of talented defensive recruits currently committed including 5-star edge rusher P.J. Adebawore, 4-star safety Makari Vickers and 4-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc among others.